NPOs lead dialogue on safety and youth development

Nonprofits I Protect Me and Akhanani Good Shepherds Mission host a community programme in Booysen Park

In celebration of International Women’s Day, two nonprofit organisations, I Protect Me and Akhanani Good Shepherds Mission, hosted a community programme in Booysen Park, aimed at dialogue, learning, and empowerment.

More than 150 community members attended the event at the weekend, creating a vibrant space for engagement and shared learning.

Courtney Human, human resources manager of I Protect Me, explained that participants were divided into four groups to encourage open dialogue and participation. “Each group discussed important topics affecting the community. They later shared their reflections,” she said.

Group 1 discussed the main safety challenges within the community and explored practical ways that they themselves can contribute to improving safety.

Group 2 focused on how families can guide, support and protect children and the youth. Discussions also highlighted the kinds of support parents need from the community to strengthen their role.

Group 3 discussed youth development and opportunities. Participants explored challenges that young people face and discussed programmes and activities that can positively engage the youth and help them reach their full potential.

Group 4 discussed the role of the two organisations and the community. “They examined the role that organisations and NPOs play in supporting communities, as well as how stronger collaboration between organisations and community members can be built.”

The programme also featured a panel discussion, during which meaningful conversation explored how the community can support and strengthen the work of NPOs.

It was truly uplifting to see the community come together to celebrate the strengths, voices and contributions of women, while building connections that encourage continued empowerment and support — Courtney Human, HR manager of I Protect Me

Audience members were invited to contribute, fostering active participation.

“In addition, the importance of transparency and accountability was highlighted as a key factor in building trusting relationships between organisations and the communities they support,” Human said.

Participants engaged in interactive empowerment stations, where they could learn practical skills contributing to personal development, safety awareness and small income-generating activities. Stations included beading, sewing, gardening, life skills and self-protection, with participants rotating to experience each activity.

Human emphasised that the group format achieved its intended goal, giving everyone an opportunity to actively participate.

Attendees also took part in a self-defence session facilitated by the I Protect Me team, where women learnt basic techniques to feel safer and more confident.

The day concluded with lunch and conversation, leaving many participants feeling inspired and appreciated.

“It was truly uplifting to see the community come together to celebrate the strengths, voices and contributions of women, while building connections that encourage continued empowerment and support.

“The dialogue reinforced the importance of collective action in empowering women and building resilient communities. Increased community engagement is very important,” Human added.

