Tiffany Meek, accused of killing son, ‘will plead guilty to some charges’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Court postpones case of mother accused of killing son after defence signals possible guilty plea.

The case against a mother accused of killing her 11-year-old son has been postponed in the Johannesburg high court for the submission of a plea proposal.

Tiffany Nicole Meek, 32, appeared in court on Tuesday in connection with the death of her son, Jayden-Lee Meek.

The matter was postponed to March 25 for plea and sentencing proceedings.

Magaboke Mohlatlole, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, said the postponement followed an approach by the defence indicating that Meek intended to plead guilty to some of the charges.

The case relates to an incident in Fleurhof, west of Johannesburg, in May last year.

Jayden-Lee was reported missing on May 13 2025. The next morning his body was found next to a stairway in the residential complex where he lived with his mother.

Investigations later revealed that the child had returned home from school and was allegedly killed inside the house. The prosecution alleges that the scene was staged in an attempt to mislead authorities.

Meek is charged with murder, obstructing the administration of justice, crimen injuria and attempting to defeat the administration of justice.

TimesLIVE