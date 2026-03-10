Zoë Modiga amped for one-night-only show in Gqeberha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zoë Modiga is bringing her latest project, 'The Vault: The Art of Listening In', to The One Room in Gqeberha on Thursday, March 12

Award-winning singer and songwriter Zoë Modiga is heading to the Eastern Cape to deliver a special performance titled The Vault: The Art of Listening In, offering audiences an intimate musical experience rooted in storytelling and soul.

Modiga, real name Palesa Nomthandazo Phumelele Modiga, is scheduled to take to the stage at The One Room in Gqeberha on Thursday evening.

The show forms part of her latest creative project, The Vault, which draws on years of unreleased music and explores themes of love, memory and imagination.

The concept reflects the idea of uncovering treasured material that has been carefully kept over time, inviting listeners into a deeper and more reflective musical space.

“The Vault: The Art of Listening In is a short series for super fans that features a DJ set by a local DJ, an acoustic performance and the listening session of my unreleased fourth album, The Vault,” Modiga said.

She said The Vault represented another bold turn in her artistic journey.

The concept draws on nearly two decades of unreleased music moulded into a narrative that explores memory, love and imagination.

Modiga discovered her love for music at a young age and first captured national attention as a contestant on The Voice South Africa in 2016.

She has built a successful career as a jazz and gospel singer who blends traditional African sounds with a modern touch.

Her debut album, Yellow: The Novel (2019), and follow‑up Inganekwane (2020) earned widespread praise and accolades, with the latter debuting at number one on the Apple Music World Chart.

Modiga’s recent work, Nomthandazo (2024), has been described as cinematic and deeply personal, earning her invitations to perform internationally and recognition as a Spotify EQUAL Africa ambassador.

She is also a Standard Bank Young Artist for Music award winner.

Modiga said she hoped her latest show would create a space for connection and imagination.

“We hope this experience awakens imagination, freedom, vulnerability, play and pays homage to the journey that has brought us here, three albums later, having more magic to make and remember,” she said.

Tickets for Thursday’s show, which starts at 7pm, are available on Quicket. General tickets cost R350. Tickets at the door are subject to availability.