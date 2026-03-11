Indigenous traditions and talent set to thrive at Knysna’s African Arts Festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Local performers are ready to put on a stellar performance at the Knysna African Arts Festival

A group of indigenous artists from Knysna are set on putting their best foot forward — back and side to side — after being presented with the opportunity to share the stage with some of SA’s biggest artists at the Knysna African Arts Festival.

The event, taking place at Loerie Park in Knysna on March 21, will provide a platform for the local performers to showcase their talent that has been honed through the Indigenous Renaissance Entrepreneur Programme (AIR Project).

​The AIR Project and the Knysna African Arts Festival are integrated empowerment initiatives designed to strengthen the cultural economy of the Garden Route while celebrating African heritage and creativity.

The programme aims to empower emerging artists and young creatives from rural and underserved communities by offering specialised training in indigenous arts and cultural enterprise to keep the Khoisan and Xhosa musical traditions alive in the Garden Route and beyond.

The artists have been learning about indigenous instruments to incorporate in their music careers, as well as learning how to turn their art into a business.

Among the artists set to perform is Sonwabise Mbalo, who said she was looking forward to upcoming festival.

“It is hard to find such opportunities,” Mbalo said.

“Even when you do get a chance to express yourself artistically, it usually does not lead to anything more. It just ends with you performing.

“[But] Turning talent into a business is something many local artists in this district struggle with.”

The group will have the chance to perform alongside top artists, including DJ Prince Kaybee, Dizu Plaatjies, Shaza and Idols SA Gold Card winner Anqobile Teyise.

Another artist, Mbali Zakwe, said she was excited to perform alongside the big names set to perform.

“The festival means a lot to local artists,” Zakwe said.

“Performing alongside Prince Kaybee can open doors for some artists. You never know who might be in the audience and could change your life.

“This is a chance for artists who really want it to give their best and show their talent.

“Artists can earn a living by making these instruments and selling them to tourists and the community.

“That is a valuable skill that can help create income for artists.”

Festival director and Western Cape Arts Festival CEO Yusuf Ganief said the event was expected to draw thousands of people.

“Music, dance, visual arts, craft, storytelling and cultural performances will all be part of this large community event, which is expected to attract more than 5,000 people,” Ganief said.

​The festival is presented by the Western Cape Arts Festival, powered by Ariva Arts Foundation, in partnership with Knysna municipality and funded by the Western Cape department of cultural affairs and sport, the National Arts Council of South Africa, the department of sports, arts and culture and the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme Cycle 6.

