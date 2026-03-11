Ruiters steps up as DA’s choice for Dr Beyers Naude mayor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The DA in the Eastern Cape has named Eldrige Ruiters as its mayoral candidate for the Dr Beyers Naude municipality.

The announcement was made on Tuesday in Graaff-Reinet by DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield.

He said the party was proud to announce Ruiters as the mayoral candidate.

“As a public representative with more than a decade of experience and a deep connection to the people, he did not shy away from this responsibility and today accepted the nomination at the Library Hall in Aberdeen,” Whitfield said.

Ruiters moved to Aberdeen in 2010 and got involved in the DA’s 2011 local government election campaign as an activist.

He was elected to the council in 2013 as a PR councillor.

“Twelve years in council has given Eldrige extensive institutional knowledge of the municipality’s governance, its structures and its operations,” Whitfield said.

“Despite this experience, he remains an activist at heart and is deeply dedicated to the people of Dr Beyers Naude and the daily challenges they face.

“He is known for his open-door policy and consistently tries to assist residents with any issues they encounter, truly a man of the people.

“With Eldrige as our mayoral candidate, the DA is ready to bring service delivery and clean governance to the municipality and get Dr Beyers Naude working.”

Ruiters said the DA had a single goal of securing a majority in the municipality in the local government elections.

He said the municipality spanned a vast portion of the Karoo, encompassing towns such as Jansenville, Waterford, Klipplaat, Steytlerville, Willowmore, Rietbron, Aberdeen, Graaff-Reinet and Nieu-Bethesda, along with numerous surrounding farms.

“We live far apart from one another, but distance does not weaken us,” he said.

“We are one community that stands together and fights together when it matters.

“Where the DA governs, we govern well. Where the DA is not in government, municipalities decline.”

The DA holds 10 of the 24 seats in the council, with the ANC holding 11.

The municipality is governed by an ANC-led coalition.