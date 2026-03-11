South African Masters Swimming Championships head to George

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Conville public pool will be the venue for the SA Masters Swimming Championships, starting on Wednesday.

For the first time in its 40-year history, the South African National Masters Swimming Championships will take place in George, with 457 competitors from 24 clubs competing for top honours.

The Fish Eagles Masters Swimming Club will host the four-day event from Wednesday at the Conville public swimming pool, allowing athletes to compete in a top-quality venue surrounded by splendid scenery.

George municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe said George, Wilderness and Uniondale Tourism were official partners of the championships.

“These championships align with our tourism objectives by attracting sports tourists to the Garden Route, which helps grow the local economy.”

He said about 75% of attendees were from beyond the Garden Route area, resulting in overnight stays and visitor spending during the event.

Local vendors and artists will also get a chance to showcase and sell their products.

Competitors are travelling from as far afield as Germany, Singapore, Kenya, Namibia and Zimbabwe for the event, with the average age of the swimmers being 56.

A total of 184 participants are under 60.

He said data from previous galas showed a positive effect on visitor numbers and attendance, as family members, coaches and supporters often accompanied the participants.

The event also supported the community by including and working with the Conville Community Swimming Club.

“Hosting the event at the Conville pool is especially important because Conville is a disadvantaged community,” Mangqwengqwe said.

“This shows George’s commitment to inclusive sporting initiatives.”

The championships will include an open-water event at Island Lake in Wilderness, which is known for its calm waters and stunning scenery.

This annual event encourages camaraderie, sportsmanship and excellence in swimming.

The first race begins at 8am on Wednesday, with the official opening ceremony taking place on Thursday.

There will be a number of sessions over the four days, culminating in an awards ceremony at 6.30pm at the Outeniqua Transport Museum with a railway-themed evening called “All Aboard 1940s.”