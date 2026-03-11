State opposes restart of Terblanche murder trial

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Arnold Terblanche after speaking to his lawyers Peter Daubermann and Alwyn Griebenow after the case was postponed to Thursday for the defence to decide whether to bring an application for the judge to recuse himself. The businessman is out on bail of R1m. Picture Eugene Coetzee

Raising questions over judicial impartiality, lawyers for murder accused Arnold Terblanche said they would mull over their options and indicate to the Gqeberha high court on Thursday if they wished to bring an application for the presiding judge to recuse himself.

The state, however, maintained that the trial need not start afresh before a new judge, arguing that judge Nyameko Gqamana’s brief involvement nearly five years ago in the divorce between Terblanche and Vicki — prior to her murder — did not constitute grounds for recusal.

Shortly before Vicki was killed, Gqamana had been on the bench in the motion court, which deals with civil matters, when he postponed the divorce matter so that the office of the family advocate could finalise its papers.

The deputy director of public prosecutions, advocate Marius Stander, told the court on Wednesday that the details in the papers Gqamana may have read through at the time were already set out in paragraphs one to seven of the indictment before the court.

It is the state’s case that Terblanche orchestrated Vicki’s death due to the financial implications of the bitter divorce and their custody battle over their minor son.

On Tuesday, when the long-awaited trial was finally due to get under way, defence attorney Peter Daubermann told the court that it had since come to their attention that Gqamana had insight into the divorce papers.

However, he said the judge had already indicated that he had not made any factual determination in the matter, which he merely extended to a later date.

Daubermann requested a postponement to Thursday to take instructions from his client on how to proceed.

While Terblanche awaits his fate following a separation of trials, two other men — Vicki’s boyfriend Reinhardt Leach and his friend, Dylan Cullis — have already been sentenced to lengthy jail terms for their part in the murder plot.

The successful Gqeberha businessman, who is out on bail of R1m, has maintained his innocence throughout.

Cullis, in a full confession to the court, said previously that Leach was allegedly hired by Terblanche to kill Vicki on October 18 2021.

He said Leach had later roped him in on the plan and when he tried to back out, it was already too late.

Vicki was drugged and suffocated and her body buried in a shallow grave in Greenbushes.

After planting drugs in her Mill Park complex home, Leach reported her missing with the police.

It was Cullis who led police to her body.

A third person implicated in the matter, Leach’s friend Mario de Ridder Jnr, has since turned state witness.

