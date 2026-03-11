Unlicensed firearms could be linked to illicit perlemoen trade — police

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition

He was arrested through a co-ordinated collaboration between the Gqeberha Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) unit, the Anti-Gang Unit, Dark Water Ops and the Provincial Local Criminal Record Centre.

According to Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, at about 10am on Tuesday, the joint team successfully executed an intelligence-led intervention in Kempston Road.

Mhlakuvana said the multidisciplinary team identified and intercepted a red Datsun Go, as the vehicle had attracted suspicion owing to it allegedly being associated with activities within the illicit perlemoen trafficking environment.

“When law enforcement stopped the vehicle, which was occupied by two individuals, the police conducted a search after requesting the driver to open the vehicle’s boot.

“During the search, law enforcement officers discovered two rifles concealed in the trunk of the car.

“One firearm was wrapped in plastic material and the other secured inside a rifle bag.”

Mhlakuvana said the occupants were allegedly unable to produce valid licences authorising them to possess the firearms and live rounds of ammunition.

The driver was arrested on the spot, with the vehicle, rifles and live rounds of ammunition confiscated for analysis and further investigation.

“Investigations surrounding the matter are ongoing, and authorities will explore potential connections between the recovered firearms and broader organised criminal activities, including environmental crimes linked to the illicit perlemoen trade,” Mhlakuvana said.

