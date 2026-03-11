Young activist works to break cycle of gender-based violence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gqeberha activist Mivuyo Qabo, 19, is cycling to the Union Buildings in Pretoria in a bid to raise awareness about gender-based violence, domestic violence and child abuse

At just 19 years old, Gqeberha activist Mivuyo Qabo will embark on a solo cycling journey of about 1,200km from Gqeberha to the Union Buildings in Pretoria in a bid to raise awareness about gender-based violence, domestic violence and child abuse.

Qabo, founder of the Mivuyo Qabo Foundation, will begin the journey on Wednesday as part of the “Cycle for Change: Protect the Child” campaign, an advocacy initiative taking place during Human Rights Month.

Qabo admits he is not an avid cyclist but aims to put himself through the gruelling experience for the greater good.

“I am cycling as a physical symbol of struggle and pain,” he said.

“The journey is intended to serve as a symbolic call for national dialogue, community responsibility and greater awareness around these issues.

“I also have a self-written memorandum that I will hand over on Human Rights Day, in which I appeal to the president about issues related to gender-based violence.”

One of the campaign’s call to action is to include gender-based violence education in schools.

“I think it’s very important to involve the youth in the fight against gender-based violence, and I think we should start in schools.

“I believe mentorship is one way to help change things,” he said.

Over the last two years, Qabo has been receiving mentorship from community member, entrepreneur and businessman Zolisa Marawu, who has been guiding him through the various initiatives he has embarked on.

“Two years ago, Mivuyo introduced himself to me and told me about his car wash business at the time,” Marawu said.

“I was impressed and took a liking to him immediately.

“He seems very mature for his age, and I was happy to offer guidance with the businesses he had and was interested in.

“I have also been helping him with the campaign, but it has been great to see the progress he has made in securing sponsorships and building his campaign website.”

Qabo’s journey will cover about 1,200km over eight to 10 days, with planned stops in several towns and cities along the route as he cycles from Gqeberha through the Eastern Cape, Free State and Gauteng before reaching the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

He has also arranged accommodation in all the towns and cities he will be visiting along the way, as well as security support.

The ride will involve daily long-distance stages, during which he will meet community members, supporters and organisations to spread awareness about gender-based violence, domestic violence and child abuse, while building support for the campaign.

“I think this is a very important initiative towards raising awareness and making a change around gender-based violence.

“We are not riding to raise awareness alone.

“We are riding because awareness without action is just noise. We ride to demand change,” Qabo said.

For more information and ways to support Qabo’s initiative, visit his campaign website at www.mivuyoqabofoundation.co.za .

The Herald