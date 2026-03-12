Bail hearing for Knysna man accused of girlfriend’s murder nears end

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Murder accused Mervyn Bock appears in the Knysna Magistrate's Court on Thursday, where his bail application was postponed for closing arguments

The formal bail application of Garden Route resident Mervyn Bock, accused of killing his girlfriend, has been postponed to the end of March for closing arguments.

Bock, 40, is accused of strangling Velia Strydom at his Trotter Street flat in Knysna in December 2025.

It is alleged he later wrapped her lifeless body up and bundled her into a vehicle before dumping her near a gravel road at the Red Bridge outside Knysna.

He faces an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice and said he would plead not guilty to all the charges.

The 39-year-old’s body was found in an advanced state of decomposition on December 12 2025.

The prosecution opposed bail, citing the seriousness of the charges and the risk of witness interference.

A petition from the community was also handed in to the court in opposition to his release from custody.

Bock appeared briefly in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning, with the matter postponed to March 31 for closing arguments.

Bock remains in custody.

