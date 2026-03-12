‘Bring it On’ hits Savoy Theatre with Collegiate High twist

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Collegiate Girls High will perform the musical, 'Bring it On', at the Savoy Theatre

A showcase of friendship, betrayal and competition recently took to the stage at the Savoy Theatre as a group of talented Collegiate High School pupils performed their rendition of the famous musical, Bring it On.

The 45-member cast is led by director and former Collegiate High pupil Kelsey Scheepers, who collaborated to stage a stellar performance with a few twists and turns to enthral audiences.

Scheepers said they had made some changes to the musical that was loosely based on the 2000 film of the same name written by Jessica Bendinger.

“My first reason was to take out the harsh language that was already written in order to adapt it to a family-friendly audience,” Scheepers said.

“The musical is related to a South African youth in that it deals with true situations that our South African teenagers face in today’s time, such as friendship, heartbreak, ambition, understanding those who are different from ourselves and strength of character.”

The school’s dramatic arts head of department said it was quite special for her to be directing this year’s musical having been part of the very first drama class at the school little more than a decade ago.

She said she was inspired by the talent, professionalism and hard work on display by all the pupils, who included nine Grey High boys and two boys from Victoria Park High, throughout the preparation and performance of the show.

“We have been rehearsing since the first day of the school year,” Scheepers said.

“We started off with a bang with rehearsals almost every day of the week, with one on the weekend to ease our cast into the groove of preparing for a massive musical such as this one.

“I have never seen such resilience from these pupils, truly embodying one of the values of the school work ethic.”

Scheepers is assisted by musical and creative director Liske Hemingway and choreographer Chesly Meyer.

The musical follows the story of the main character Campbell’s journey as an elite cheerleading captain at an affluent school called Truman High.

Circumstances force her to relocate in her senior year to the rough and tumble Jackson High, which lacks a cheerleading squad, forcing Campbell to reluctantly team up with the school’s dance crew leader Danielle to build a new team and compete at nationals.

Meyer praised the cast, saying they liked the choreography for the musical.

“From the time we did the auditions, I made sure to give them an idea of what the approach would be for the musical by incorporating movements and the necessary genres for the different dances,” Meyer said.

“The best moment during rehearsal for me was when the dancers finally clicked and understood the choreography.”

Hemingway said they were fortunate to have worked with such an experienced group of talented youngsters.

“We are fortunate to have many veterans among the cast who have been taking voice lessons for a number of years, and so there have been little to no injuries with singers who are confident in their technique,” Hemingway said.

The show will run until March 14 and tickets are available at Quicket.

