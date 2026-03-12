Driftsands green lung project could breathe new life into Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Plans are in the pipeline to transform Driftsands into one of Gqeberha's green lung destinations

Imagine turning Gqeberha’s Driftsands wasteland into a massive green lung that supports new revenue streams, jobs, conservation, recreation and tourism.

Well, that is the vision of the Green Lungs Project, which has been undertaken under the auspices of Wilderness Foundation Africa and the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, with funding from the Ezethu Development Trust.

Wildlife and Environment Society Eastern Cape chair Dr Gary Koekemoer, who is leading the project team, said the aim was to create a destination akin to “our own Table Mountain”.

“We do have an incredible blue and green resource in our ocean and our terrestrial open space,” he said.

“One of these pieces of land is Driftsands, which is undeveloped and largely uninhabited.

“Because of these elements, it will require relatively little intervention to tackle the current degradation and create something amazing which can become our environmental and socioeconomic flagship.”

Koekemoer said the cornerstones of the envisaged new green lung spanning Gqeberha’s southern coastline were already in place in the form of four protected areas — Cape Recife (560ha), Sylvic (91ha) and Sardinia Bay (318ha), which belong to the metro, and Nelson Mandela University Nature Reserve (600ha), which belongs to the institution.

While the reserves offer varying degrees of security, eco-protection and public accessibility, the zone in between is a wasteland of invasive trees transected by the currently severely polluted outflow from the Driftsands Wastewater Treatment Works.

The area is vast and between the rampant wattles and blue gums, there are still sections of fynbos, while wild birds have found a way to survive.

The dunes used to be covered by fynbos but the early colonists were concerned that, because of their mobile nature, the shifting sand would envelop the infrastructure they had started to build.

In response, to stabilise the dunes, they distributed thousands of tons of rubbish across them, and sowed a swathe of alien vegetation to stem the ingress of sand from the southwest.

Today, Driftsands is a no-man’s land.

Koekemoer said the aim would be to create a broad conservation and eco-activity corridor through this degraded land to link the four reserves in a green lung of about 1,000ha.

“We know that there is still considerable wildlife in the reserves, from caracal to duiker, and these corridors would allow them to move naturally over a greater range.”

Piles of perlemoen shells from poachers and dumped trash and rubble fester on the little dirt road near where the Driftsands effluent outflow runs under Marine Drive into the sea at Three Pools (Guy Rogers)

He said the job of creating the corridors could begin by engaging the existing illegal loggers.

“We can link them to new generation enterprises like green charcoal and clean-burning fuel from wood pellets.

“At the same time we can ensure that they stick to the alien trees and stay clear of the remaining indigenous species, and that they remove all refuse and timber offcuts that they might otherwise have left behind.

“In that way, we boost their businesses and steadily improve the state of the land environmentally.

“And at the same time, we open up areas to develop trails for walking, trail running, mountain biking and horse-riding.

“Local jobs would come through the expanded logging industry and tourism opportunities in trail guiding, for instance.”

Koekemoer said most of Driftsands belonged to the metro.

“So the work would, of course, need to be undertaken in partnership with the city.

“We would also link up with the Schoenmakerskop and Sardinia Bay communities, because of their location within the green lung, to help accelerate the momentum of the project.”

Koekemoer said the restoration work would need to go hand in hand with upgrading the Driftsands plant and, hearteningly, this upgrade was under way.

He said one of the reasons to be concerned about the currently badly polluted outflow was the effect it could be having on stromatolites, a rare and distinctive feature of the Gqeberha coastline.

“Stromatolites are ancient, rock-like formations, built up over the aeons by living microbial mats.

“They offer the earliest evidence of life on earth and one of the elements contributing to their formation is the freshwater seepage we get through our coastal dunes.

“The Driftsands plant outflow sinks into the earth as it makes its way to the sea and if it’s polluted it could contaminate the groundwater that feeds the seepage that underpins the stromatolites.”

Asked what the metro thought of the Green Lungs Project, spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said it needed to be presented formally to the authority.

“Once this is done, the municipality will be in a position to evaluate, engage further and communicate accordingly.”