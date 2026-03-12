Eastern Cape faces R124m in unclaimed government pensions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) will host the GEPF Day event for its members, pensioners, and beneficiaries in Geberha and surrounding areas in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, Eastern Cape Province. This event forms part of the Fund's series of nationwide service delivery, educational, and awareness campaigns. The Fund is currently facing a challenge with the rising number of Unclaimed Benefits cases. Through this awareness campaign, the Fund aims to significantly reduce the number of these cases. Pictured here: Edwell Mokgalaka. Senior Communication officer at GEPF. Picture: Werner Hills

Unclaimed benefits owed to beneficiaries in the Eastern Cape by the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) have accumulated to R124m.

This is money that was never paid out, 24 months after a member’s last day of service with the government.

The fund is currently facing a challenge with the rising number of unclaimed benefits cases, with the fund having grown to over R1.1bn nationally.

To address this, the fund will host a GEPF Day event for members, pensioners and beneficiaries from Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounding areas at Hoerskool Cillie in Sydenham on Saturday.

In a statement, the fund said it is committed to using various communication channels to inform, educate and empower its members, making it easy for them to access services while ensuring benefit claims are processed efficiently.

“Through this awareness campaign, the fund aims to significantly reduce the number of these cases while curbing their recurrence.

“Campaigns like GEPF Day also aim to safeguard the financial interests of GEPF members, who often get swindled by unscrupulous financial advisers who prey on unsuspecting members.

“Self-proclaimed brokers are falsely claiming to be representatives of GEPF and offering to speed up claim processes while demanding a service fee, whereas the fund’s services are, by law, free.”

For more information, members or beneficiaries can visit the GEPF offices at Regus House, Fairview Park, Gqeberha.

They can also call 0800 117 669 or email inquiries@gepf.co.za

