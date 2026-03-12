KwaNobuhle teen murder case transferred to high court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Angry community members protest outside the Kariega magistrate's court on Thursday morning as the men accused of raping and then burning the bodies of two grade 12 pupils took to the dock

A crowd of angry residents and grieving family members descended on the Kariega magistrate’s court on Thursday, where a case against four men accused of raping and murdering two teenagers before setting their bodies alight was transferred to the high court for trial.

The charred bodies of Sinothando Malinga, 19, and Ibanathi Peter, 17, were discovered in an open field on the outskirts of KwaNobuhle in June 2025.

There was a heavy security presence as the accused briefly took to the dock in the morning.

Behind them, the public gallery was packed to the brim.

The four each face two counts of murder and multiple rape charges. They cannot be named until they have formally pleaded to the rape charges.

The court heard that investigations were complete and the matter was accordingly transferred to the Gqeberha high court, where the men will make their first appearance on April 15 ahead of the trial.

They remain in custody after abandoning their bids for bail.

The brutal killings of Malinga and Ibanathi, both in grade 12 at the time, left the community in shock.

Eight suspects were arrested initially.

Four minors in the group were released later after being questioned by the police.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said at the time that the four men had allegedly murdered the teenagers at a private residence where they had been socialising with four youngsters around their age.

He said at some point during the evening, the four accused allegedly forced their way into the house by kicking down the door.

The two victims were then gang-raped.

He said the juveniles were released after further investigations revealed that they had no active role in the commission of the crimes.

Ibanathi’s mother, Pumla Nyati, was overcome with emotion as she left the court on Thursday.

“I am very emotional because it still hurts,” she said.

“But I feel a sense of relief that the case has been transferred [to the high court]. It is a sign that we are finally being taken seriously, and we will finally get justice.

“It was great to see so many people from the community come out to support us. It makes me feel a little stronger.”

Protesters also handed over a memorandum to the court, in which they raised concerns about the handling of the case, calling for accountability and justice for the young victims.

In the memorandum, seen by The Herald, they also questioned the alleged conduct of the magistrate.

Community leader and activist Tamsanqa Joseph Nkevu said the community had decided to take a stand against what they believed were ongoing injustices.

“We are here today [Thursday] because we have to stand up to the [alleged] injustices.

“Moving the case to the high court indicates that it is being taken seriously — this is not a small matter.

“We must remember how these girls were treated, how they suffered.

“Our children are not safe and we have to continue fighting for them,” he said.

The memorandum also made mention of the case of a Nelson Mandela Bay public sector doctor who was arrested for allegedly raping a minor from the Bayland informal settlement earlier this year.

He was granted bail of R5,000, and the case postponed to March 26 for further investigation.

Nkevu, however, had taken issue with the manner in which the magistrate, the defence attorney and the police had allegedly conducted themselves in the matter.

He also called for an investigation into their alleged conduct in that case.

