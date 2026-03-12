Police seek leads in Gelvandale abduction case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Beyonce Cairncross was kidnapped in Gelvandale on Wednesday afternoon

A woman’s screams pierced the air as a group of schoolchildren in uniform scattered in terror — and within moments, a young Gelvandale resident had vanished.

Hours after the brazen daylight abduction of 22-year-old Beyonce Cairncross on Wednesday afternoon, a ransom demand was made.

Meanwhile, Nelson Mandela Bay residents are in shock and desperate for Cairncross to be returned home safely.

Beyonce Cairncross, 22, was abducted outside the Famhealth centre in Gelvandale on Wednesday. According to preliminary reports, Beyonce and a friend were leaving the gym near the Famhealth Medipark when they were accosted by four armed men driving a VW Polo. The friend managed to escape, but Cairncross was forced into the vehicle and the kidnappers sped off. Picture: Werner Hills (Werner Hills)

According to reports, Cairncross and a friend had just finished a gym session at Compound Fitness Centre in the Famhealth Medipark complex at 3pm when they were accosted by four armed men.

Cairncross was forced into the suspect’s VW Polo before it sped off.

The friend was reportedly unharmed.

On Thursday morning, business owners in the centre in Springbok Street recalled hearing a woman’s screams before the Polo sped off.

One business owner, who did not want to be named, said he had only witnessed the commotion after the kidnapping.

“These guys must have been scouting this centre for a while, because [it is believed] they were asking about where the gym was last week.

“After the car sped off, I just saw all the schoolkids running away, screaming. I think they were all scared for their lives.”

A Compound Fitness Centre employee said they could not comment on the matter at this stage of the investigation but that the staff were praying for Cairncross’s safe return.

A resident walking through the centre said they were fearful that further kidnappings might occur in the area.

“Many schoo kids from around here walk through this centre daily after school.

“Some of them are girls as young as 11. So we are worried about their safety,” the woman said.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that a kidnapping case had been opened on Wednesday.

“A ransom demand was made later the same day. We are appealing to the public for any information related to this incident.”

Hawks spokesperson Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana confirmed that the case had since been escalated to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation unit.

“We are following all leads that can assist us with the investigation.

“Due to the sensitivity of the matter, no further information will be divulged.

“We are requesting anyone with credible information to come forward to assist our investigation,” Mhlakuvana said.

This week’s kidnapping follows an upsurge of abductions for ransom in Nelson Mandela Bay over the past year.

In July 2025, The Herald reported on the kidnapping of 65-year-old Gqeberha businesswoman Lindsay Knowlden who was released after a 90-hour ordeal.

In July 2025, there were two reported kidnappings in one week.

In August and September that year, 62-year-old Tracey Fourie and 73-year-old Theresa Minnie were kidnapped.

In October, a 44-year-old businessman was kidnapped in Glenningdale, and another in Parkside later that month.

Beetge said anyone with information related to the latest kidnapping should contact Gelvandale detectives on 082-697-6227 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Callers may remain anonymous.

