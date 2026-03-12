SA summons US ambassador over ‘undiplomatic’ criticism

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA has moved swiftly to summon controversial US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III after his stinging attack on the country on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters, international relations minister Ronald Lamola said the government found Bozell’s comments “undiplomatic.”

Bozell stunned many when he told a Biznews gathering in Hermanus that the Donald Trump administration was losing patience with Pretoria over its reluctance to scrap BBBEE laws, among other issues.

Lamola said Bozell had expressed in their meeting that he regretted his remarks, including claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa had insulted Trump in an interview with the New York Times last week.

Lamola said they took “a dim view” of Bozell’s remarks. — TimesLIVE