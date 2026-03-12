News

SA summons US ambassador over ‘undiplomatic’ criticism

US President Donald Trump's nomination of Leo Brent Bozell as US ambassador to SA has been met with mixed reactions.
US ambassador to SA Leo Brent Bozell. (Kris Connor)

SA has moved swiftly to summon controversial US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III after his stinging attack on the country on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters, international relations minister Ronald Lamola said the government found Bozell’s comments “undiplomatic.”

Bozell stunned many when he told a Biznews gathering in Hermanus that the Donald Trump administration was losing patience with Pretoria over its reluctance to scrap BBBEE laws, among other issues.

Lamola said Bozell had expressed in their meeting that he regretted his remarks, including claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa had insulted Trump in an interview with the New York Times last week.

Lamola said they took “a dim view” of Bozell’s remarks. — TimesLIVE

