‘Terblanche doesn’t know what case he must actually meet’

Lawyers for murder accused businessman Arnold Terblanche have challenged the state to identify who it believes actually killed his estranged wife, Vicki.

This comes after two key witnesses — her boyfriend Reinhardt Leach and his friend, Dylan Cullis — each blamed the other for carrying out the fatal act.

Both men, who are now serving lengthy prison sentences, had pointed fingers at one another over who ultimately ended Vicki’s life.

However, they both admitted to their roles in the murder plot and agreed that Terblanche had been the alleged mastermind.

Defence attorney Peter Daubermann said it left a critical gap in the state’s case against Terblanche.

As the long-awaited trial finally got under way in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday, Daubermann said the state, led by deputy director of public prosecutions Marius Stander, had not established a clear case against his client.

Daubermann made his submission after Stander indicated that Terblanche had opted not to apply for judge Nyameko Gqamana’s recusal.

Earlier this week, drawing the trial to a halt, Daubermann raised questions over judicial impartiality after it was established that Gqamana had in late 2021 postponed the divorce proceedings between Terblanche and Vicki when he was on the bench in the motion court which deals with civil matters.

Vicki was killed shortly thereafter and the divorce and bitter custody battle over their minor son became the prime motive for her murder.

Daubermann argued that Terblanche was still in the dark about the case against him as there were two contradicting versions from Leach and Cullis.

Cullis, in a full confession to the court, alleged that Leach had been hired by Terblanche to kill Vicki on October 18 2021.

He said Leach later roped him in on the plan.

Vicki was drugged and suffocated and her body was buried in a shallow grave in Greenbushes.

After planting drugs in her Mill Park complex home, Leach reported her missing with the police.

It was Cullis who led police to her body.

A third person implicated in the matter, Leach’s friend Mario de Ridder Jnr, turned state witness.

Though Terblanche, Leach and Cullis were initially charged together, there was later a separation of trials and Terblanche was the only one to maintain his innocence.

Daubermann said he was against the original indictment being replaced with the amended one Stander had submitted.

“The original indictment remains part of the record for reasons which will be covered at a later stage,” Daubermann said.

“What happened in this case is that there was a separation of trials and the defence was provided with an [updated] indictment in respect of [Terblanche].

“In due course, I will point out that there are certain differences between the allegations made in each.

“Cullis pleaded guilty. In that indictment it was alleged that Leach killed the deceased by suffocating her with a pillow.

“Those were the allegations [all three] accused in the initial trial faced.”

He said Leach also later tendered a guilty plea but claimed it was Cullis who had suffocated Vicki.

Leach’s version countered the allegations and particulars of the summary of substantial facts, Daubermann said.

He said the state was only willing to accept Cullis’s exact version of events, adding that a new indictment against Terblanche had only recently emerged.

“[Terblanche] was under the impression the case he will have to meet is that it was Leach who suffocated the deceased.”

Daubermann said this was backed up by the investigating officer during the initial bail application.

“That is the case [Terblanche] has been required to meet all along .... up until [Stander] filed the updated indictment on March 6 this year.”

In the amended indictment, he said the state alleged that either Leach or Cullis had suffocated Vicki — and that De Ridder had entered the room as she was being killed.

“Now the state’s case has suddenly changed, though they accepted Cullis’s plea [as fact].”

He said the state had further indicated that Leach and Cullis would testify against Terblanche.

“A few days ago, [Stander] provided the defence with a statement by Leach that confirms his evidence — that Cullis suffocated the deceased.

“So what we have here is a mutually destructive version by Leach and Cullis.

“The defence has now been confronted with those two versions, which places [us] in a very egregious position because [Terblanche] doesn’t know what case he must actually meet.

“[Stander] cannot have his cake and eat it too.

“He must make up his mind.

“What is the state’s version?”

Daubermann said they had therefore sought clarity from the prosecution in this regard.

“We want to know whether the state intends to rely on the version of Cullis or Leach.

“We also want to know whether the state intends calling both Cullis and Leach.

“It seems to be inconceivable that both will be called given that they’re going to contradict each other.

“[Stander] might argue ‘it doesn’t matter for the purpose of his case who killed the deceased because they engaged in the common purpose’.

“That won’t assist him.

“The fact still remains that the accused is entitled to know in advance what case he is required to meet.”

He said it was therefore crucial for the court to determine who, in fact, had killed Vicki.

“It is going to be a material issue in this trial and we want to know in advance what the state’s case is.

“[Stander] might say, well he is going to just lead witnesses and leave it up to you [the judge] to decide what actually happened.

“It is my submission that’s impermissible.

“If he does that, we will see how that pans out during the course of this trial.

“In fact, I’m not sure it will be ethical for him to call Leach to testify, given that he previously asked another court not to believe him.”

He said Stander would effectively now be asking the opposite.

“I’m placing all of this on record because these issues will arise during the trial.”

Stander responded that it was simply the state’s case that Terblanche had recruited Leach and that an agreement was made to kill Vicki.

He said during the separate trials of Leach and Cullis, the judges ruled that who killed Vicki was immaterial because they had acted in common purpose.

“And this was carried out on Terblanche’s instruction,” Stander alleged.

“If it is Terblanche’s case that he recruited Leach to kill the deceased and someone else ended up killing her, and he can’t be held accountable for that, then that’s something he must raise.

“If it’s his version that he had an agreement with Leach and Cullis acted on his own outside the scope of the agreement, then he must say so.

“But the case he must then meet is very simple ... and it’s for this court to determine, not me.

“I’m the prosecutor, not the adjudicator.”

Testimony continues.

