Wanted Eastern Cape murder and rape suspect killed in shoot-out with police

The suspect was fatally wounded in a gun battle with police on Thursday morning. Stock photo.

An Eastern Cape suspect wanted for a string of cases, including murder and rape, was shot dead in a gunfight with police in a Dutywa village on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed the shooting incident.

“According to the report, it is alleged that the members attached to the Butterworth Crime Intelligence and Tactical Response Team conducted an intelligent tracing operation and [were] executing a warrant of arrest for a well-known suspect at Ngcingwana administrative area, Ndakane Location, on Thursday at about about 3.30am,” she said.

The 24-year-old suspect was allegedly wanted for various serious crimes around the Dutywa policing precinct.

“He [suspect] was found in one of the local homesteads where he was allegedly hiding after committing such crimes. He allegedly fired numerous shots [at] the police and the police fired back. He was ultimately fatally wounded,” Mawisa said.

On investigation, police recovered a firearm at the scene.

The case has been transferred to IPID for further investigation.

