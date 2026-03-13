Eastern Cape invests R17m in telenovelas to boost jobs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko tables the 2025/2026 budget at the Bhisho legislature on Tuesday

The Eastern Cape government will invest R17m in new telenovela productions to grow the province’s film and television industry.

This will help boost jobs in the creative economy.

Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko made the announcement when he delivered his 2026/2027 budget speech in Bhisho on Friday.

The funding, allocated for the 2026/2027 financial year through the Eastern Cape Provincial Arts and Culture Council (ECPACC), is part of a broader strategy to strengthen audiovisual production in the province and build on the success of recent film and television projects.

He said the Eastern Cape Film Investment Fund has already supported 39 productions, helping attract R553.4m in production value from just R48.3m in provincial incentives.

The projects have also supported 731 small businesses and created more than 9,400 temporary jobs.

In addition to telenovela funding, R10.5m over the medium-term expenditure framework will be directed towards audiovisual production.

A further R21m will be channelled through the Eastern Cape Development Corporation to support further film development.

He said investments are part of wider plans to grow tourism and the creative economy, with the government hoping that locally produced television dramas and films will help showcase the province and stimulate economic activity.

“Sports tourism investments include R5.8m in 2026/27 for renovations at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium [in KuGompo City] ahead of the 2027 Cricket World Cup, and R2.5m over two years to host the SANZAAR Under-20 Rugby Championship at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.”

