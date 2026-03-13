Eastern Cape warns contractors: Deliver or face ban

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape government has warned that contractors who fail to deliver on public infrastructure projects could be barred from doing business with the state.

This comes as the government moves to clamp down on poor planning, cost over-runs and underperforming service providers.

The province has allocated more than R9bn across several sectors to strengthen service delivery, expand access to essential services, and stimulate economic growth.

Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko made the announcement when he delivered his 2026/2027 budget speech in Bhisho on Friday.

“Despite all the investments we continue to make to support infrastructure delivery, weaknesses remain within parts of the infrastructure value chain,” he said.

Mvoko said financial leakages continued to arise from contract terminations, unjustified variation orders, and excessive standing time claims — costs incurred when contractors’ labour or equipment remain idle due to delays caused by the employer.

“These practices inflate project costs, delay delivery and erode limited resources.”

He said the provincial treasury will intensify oversight and strengthen contract management across departments and implementing agents.

“Gateway review sessions will be conducted for major infrastructure projects by built environment professionals in line with the framework for Infrastructure Delivery and Procurement Management in South Africa (FIDPM) to ensure projects proceed only once they meet the required standards of preparation, cost estimation and procurement readiness.

A Gateway review is an independent, structured assurance process used to assess projects and programmes at critical stages.

“Strengthening the monitoring of infrastructure procurement for major capital projects remains essential to achieving value for money.

“Departments must ensure that procurement plans are credible and aligned with approved planned infrastructure budgets.

“Poor planning, cost escalations and contractor underperformance will not be tolerated.

“Contractors who fail to meet their obligations will face appropriate consequences, including restriction from doing business with the state.”

He said public infrastructure must be delivered on time, within budget and to the required standards.

“Every rand lost through inefficiency is a rand taken away from service delivery to our people.”

