Entries gain traction for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

Eyona Energy retail and marketing head Sithsaba Xhala and The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters flip through newspaper as they review potential questions for the 2026 Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz. Most of the questions to be posed during the competition will drawn from newspapers delivered to the participating schools from April 8 to May 15

Have your pupils got what it takes to be crowned The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz 2026 winners?

Who is the top school in Nelson Mandela Bay and the Kouga regions when it comes to general knowledge and current affairs?

Well, entries are still open for this year’s edition of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz, with prize hampers to the value of R280,000 on the cards for the participating pupils and R35,000 for the top three winning schools.

The prizes are made possible thanks to generous sponsors and partners including Isuzu Motors South Africa, Astron Energy, Axxess, Walmer Park Shopping Centre, Woolworths, Bargain Books, Woodlands Dairy and Waltons, Pick n Pay and Sammo my Tutor.

As silver sponsor of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz 2026, Eyona Energy is excited to again partner with the competition, according to Eyona Energy retail & marketing head Sithsaba Xhala.

“Eyona Energy is proud to support The Herald Schools Quiz because it promotes learning, critical thinking and academic excellence among young people in our region.

“As a company deeply rooted in the communities we serve, investing in education is a meaningful way to contribute to long-term social and economic progress.

“Supporting programmes like this reflects our commitment to empowering the next generation of motorists and leaders in the Eastern Cape,” Xhala said.

Eyona Energy, a proudly Eastern Cape business, is the authorised franchiser of Astron Energy.

The playing field is level, with one group of four pupils from each participating school simply needing to read their favourite Eastern Cape newspaper from front to back over a period of six weeks.

Team members are high school pupils from the Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga regions, nominated by their schools.

The battleground will involve general knowledge questions covering local, national and international news; business; sport; politics; and entertainment/leisure.

Entries close on March 24, after which all participating schools will receive bulk copies of The Herald, compliments of Isuzu.

The papers will be delivered to the schools from April 8 to May 15 to help entrants prepare for the quiz.

(Supplied)

Schools may enter manually or online at www.bit.ly/schoolquiz26.

Entries may also be submitted to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by emailing ulayb@theherald.co.za by midday on March 24.

Elimination rounds will take place on May 2, with the quarterfinals on May 9, and the semifinals and finals on May 16.

All rounds will be held at The Venue at Walmer Park Shopping Centre.

The quarterfinal, semifinal and final rounds will be live-streamed on The Herald’s Facebook page.

For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za.

The Herald