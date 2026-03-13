Festival of Colours to brighten up Gqeberha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Festival of Colours will be celebrated at Hobie Beach on Saturday

Gqeberha residents are preparing for a spectacle of colour, music and joy when Hobie Beach is transformed into a kaleidoscope of culture and colour with the Holi festival.

Holi is an ancient Hindu festival, popularly known as the “Festival of Colours,” that primarily celebrates the arrival of spring and the end of winter.

The Consulate General of India, Durban, in collaboration with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, will celebrate the festival on Saturday.

The Head of Chancery at the Consulate General of India, Durban, Shubham said the story behind Holi was the symbolic triumph of good versus evil.

It also symbolised the oncoming of Spring and the early harvest.

“If I can describe it [when the first colour hits you], it feels like nostalgia, bringing feelings of childhood.

“It is mostly enjoyed in your childhood so once you feel the first splash of colour you go back to your childhood and memories with friends.

“You forget all your differences, it unites everyone,” he said.

The festival is characterised by lively, energetic, and folk-oriented music with the instruments played designed to create a festive, celebratory and rhythmic atmosphere.

He said Saturday’s free event from noon would also have DJ performances, games, food stalls and playful activities.

“We will be setting up 15-20 stalls that will be selling traditional Indian sweets and savouries which are generally associated with Holi.

“When you look at the mirror after Holi, you will not be able to recognise yourself, your face will be covered with colour, powders, but it would reflect the gratification you would feel from playing in Holi which makes strangers feel like friends.”

The festival is famous for the phrase “Bura na mano, Holi hai” (Do not mind, it is Holi).

The festival signifies renewal, using the phrase “Ho li” (It is done/forgiven) to wash away negativity, promoting unity, emotional healing and social harmony.

He thanked the municipality for their support and added that they planned to host more events in the metro and in the Eastern Cape.

Siva Subramanier and Marrieammen Aulayam of Gqeberha chair Morgesh Chettiar said the event was a wonderful opportunity for people in the Bay to come together, celebrate diversity and learn about one another’s cultures.

“Holi is about joy, forgiveness, community and those values resonate with everyone regardless of background.

“Events like this help build stronger connections between communities and create a sense of unity.

“It also allows local residents, especially younger generations, to experience cultural traditions in a modern and fun way.

“Making our city an even more vibrant and an inclusive place to live,” Chettiar said.

Nelson Mandela University Hindu Students Society social media officer Dinika Naidu, who was involved with the preparations of the festival, said seeing an event like Holi being brought to her home town was exciting.

“It is a stunningly vibrant event and I am so thrilled to partake in it and share this part of my Indian heritage with the Bay,” Naidu said.

The Herald