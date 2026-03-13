Fury over ANC man’s three-year ‘rent-free’ beachfront chalet stay

An Eastern Cape ANC councillor may find himself in hot water for allegedly living rent-free for the past three years in a beachfront chalet in KuGompo City.
The chalet is situated in the Gonubie Caravan Park Resort, which is owned by the Buffalo City Metro.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) may investigate the allegations involving BCM ward councillor Thulani Tempi, whose lengthy stay at the resort has reportedly resulted in the city losing more than R1.5m in potential revenue.
Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) chair, Songezo Zibi, confirmed on Thursday that he would be referring the matter to the SIU.
