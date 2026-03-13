NewsPREMIUM

Fury over ANC man's three-year 'rent-free' beachfront chalet stay

Ward councillor under scrutiny for allegedly costing BCM R1.5m in potential income

‘RENT FREE’: The chalet where ward 45 councillor Thulani Tempi has been accused of residing for the past three years without paying rent. (Randell Roskruge)

An Eastern Cape ANC councillor may find himself in hot water for allegedly living rent-free for the past three years in a beachfront chalet in KuGompo City.

The chalet is situated in the Gonubie Caravan Park Resort, which is owned by the Buffalo City Metro.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) may investigate the allegations involving BCM ward councillor Thulani Tempi, whose lengthy stay at the resort has reportedly resulted in the city losing more than R1.5m in potential revenue.

Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) chair, Songezo Zibi, confirmed on Thursday that he would be referring the matter to the SIU.

