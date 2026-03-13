Health and education take largest slice of Eastern Cape budget

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape departments of health and education again have taken the biggest slice of the provincial budget, with a combined R80bn.

This is according to finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko, who delivered his 2026/27 budget speech in Bhisho on Friday.

The R105bn Eastern Cape budget includes the following:

R86.5bn from the provincial equitable share;

Conditional grants worth R16.6bn; and

R1.8bn from provincial own receipts.

“The department of education is allocated R47.2bn in 2026/27 and R146.1bn over the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) to shape the knowledge, skills and opportunities for learners across the Eastern Cape,” Mvoko said.

Key allocations in the department include R1.9bn for the National School Nutrition Programme, R1.7bn for early childhood development and grade R support, and R32.5bn to fund 52,817 educator posts.

He said the health department was allocated R32.9bn in 2026/27 and R101.8bn over the MTEF.

“Additional allocations of R956.3m will fund the employment of doctors and address operational pressures.”

In a clear follow-up to premier Oscar Mabuyane’s 2026 state of the province address, Mvoko set aside R13m to address concerns around pension benefits and other entitlements for traditional leaders.

“The allocation, drawn from the Provincial Revenue Fund, aligns with ongoing national discussions, including potential ex gratia payments for qualifying leaders,” Mvoko said.

“Furthermore, participation in medical aid for traditional leaders as defined in the annual determination by the president in respect of public office bearers is supported and, in this regard, traditional leaders are encouraged to seize this moment and thus participate.

“While the tools of trade for traditional leaders are still a matter under consideration at a national level in terms of funding modalities, the province continues to supplement its funding in the province from our own fiscus, albeit it being a concurrent function.”

A breakdown of the budget includes: