Power crisis deepens as councillors walk out of meeting

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Here we go again ... another pylon collapse shown on March 11. Picture: Fredlin Adriaan

With large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay without power, the political head of electricity and energy, Ziyanda Mnqokoyi, slammed two ANC councillors for walking out of a committee meeting on Friday, causing it to collapse.

Mnqokoyi said their actions were disturbing.

Aside from tariffs, streetlights not working, and maintenance plans on the agenda, the electricity and energy committee meeting was meant to focus on the 132kW Summerstrand-Arlington line.

A rusted transmission tower collapsed overnight on Tuesday.

This is the fourth time a pylon on the transmission line that stretches across the city has collapsed.

At the start of the meeting, electricity and energy acting executive director Bernhardt Lamour said he had an urgent meeting with mayor Babalwe Lobishe and would attend only the first 90 minutes.

However, ANC Councillor Gamalihleli Maqula said if Lamour left, so would he.

The 10am meeting’s agenda listed 19 items, but by 11.30am only one — on tariff increases — had been discussed.

When Lamour stood up to leave, Maqula and ANC councillor Luzuko Ndamse left.

Mnqokoyi, an EFF councillor, then told the committee there was no longer a quorum.

“It’s a bit concerning, and a bit disturbing to us as the councillors. We are the key to service delivery to our communities.

“The councillors [who left] were not taking the residents and us seriously, because these matters concern our residents and what is happening out there.”

“As the committee, we will write to the whip of the council to raise our concerns.

“They put his [Lamour’s] apology before the committee started, and there was a person who was put in to stand for him so that the committee could continue. This is a critical year for us to deal with issues and challenges facing our residents.”

The ANC and EFF are part of the coliation that governs the city.

An assessment report intended for Friday’s committee meeting found severe corrosion and structural deterioration on several pylons along the Chelsea–Summerstrand 132kV line.

This has sparked renewed concern with repeated warnings having been made in the past.

ACDP Councillor Lance Grootboom said he was shocked at what had happened at the meeting.

“This is the reason our city is dysfunctional. The people who are leading the city don’t take it seriously, and that’s why we are sitting with this problem.

“The ANC has no appetite to fix the city.”

The Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step in to stabilise governance in the metro this week.

“There are several important items on the agenda. One of them is the street lights. This is important because the city is in the dark.

“Number two is maintenance, which is a very important item, and number three is the Arlington pylons that have collapsed.

They were all aware of what’s going on with the pylons. They were not maintained, and they knew that we didn’t have a service provider in place to deal with these issues, knowing that it was imminent for them to fix it. — Lance Grootboom, ACDP

“These items are all on the agenda, and the reasons are there as to why it collapsed.

“It shows a lack of maintenance, it shows budget has not been prioritised, and I believe the officials didn’t want to answer these questions.

“We submitted a motion that would have made recommendations that somebody must be investigated and held accountable.”

Grootboom said a meeting two weeks ago had collapsed in the same way, with Lobishe, Lamour and acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo present.

“They were all aware of what’s going on with the pylons.

“They were not maintained, and they knew that we didn’t have a service provider in place to deal with these issues, knowing that it was imminent for them to fix it.

“I think that they, together with some of these ANC councillors, planned this, knowing that if they walk out, we won’t have a quorum and we won’t have a meeting.

“Why would councillors want to walk out if they want to fix the city?

“I think there is a sinister element to this whole thing.

“Councillors are working with officials, and the officials have these councillors in their pockets, and that’s the reason they don’t want to face the music.

“Five ANC councillors serve on this committee, and only two were present, and it took those two to walk out to collapse the meeting.

“I believe they are not serious about fixing the city.”

DA councillor Ondela Kepe said seeing the meeting collapse was shameful.

“It’s a reflection of the attitude that this coalition government has towards issues our residents are facing.

“Time and time again, we’ve come to this committee meeting asking for answers to questions that we do not receive.

“The ANC doesn’t respect its coalition partners at all, and with that in our leadership, it can only lead to disaster, decay and destruction for our city.”

ANC regional secretary Siphiwo Tshaka said he was not aware of the walkout.

Tshaka said he could comment only after speaking with the councillors involved.

After the meeting collapsed, Mnqokoyi went to the toppled pylon.

“They are busy stringing up conductors. We can safely say that on Monday, the electricity will be back on in affected areas as per our promise.”

Mnqokoyi said daily updates will be provided to keep residents informed of progress.

“We are really apologising for any inconvenience.”