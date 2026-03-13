Teen sentenced to 10 years for rape in Nxuba

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A teenager from Nxuba has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for raping a female friend in the small Eastern Cape town.

The rapist and his victim were both just 15 years old at the time.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the Nxuba regional court imprisoned Michael van der Walt, now 18, after finding him guilty of having raped the girl on March 11 2023 in her home.

Tyali said at the time of the offence, both the accused and the complainant were still in school.

Van der Walt attended Marlouw Agricultural School, a boys’ boarding school.

On the day of the offence, Van der Walt had returned from a rugby match in Bloemfontein.

The complainant’s family, who had welcomed him into their home over weekends, picked him up from a petrol station and brought him home.

Later that night, the accused went into the complainant’s room and raped her.

According to evidence presented in court, the complainant was unable to make a sound as she became numb during the assault.

After the incident, the accused reportedly slept on the floor, where he was seen the next morning by the complainant’s father, who was unaware of what had transpired.

The complainant initially kept the incident to herself.

In June 2023, she confided in a friend, who encouraged her to inform her mother.

Following the disclosure, the matter was reported to the authorities, and the accused was arrested a few days later. He was subsequently released on bail pending trial.

As part of the procedures applicable to juvenile offenders, preliminary investigations included assessments by social workers.

The matter was initially heard in the children’s court, but later transferred to the criminal court for trial.

The victim received immediate care and counselling at the Nxuba Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC), which provided trauma support and protection throughout the legal process.

During the trial, Van der Walt pleaded not guilty, initially denying that he had been present at the complainant’s home on the night of the incident.

However, when confronted with WhatsApp messages he had sent to the complainant’s mother, he admitted that he had been present, contradicting his earlier denial.

State prosecutor Makabongwe Seyibokwe presented the evidence of the complainant, her friend, mother, and a doctor from Nxuba hospital.

The court also considered a victim impact statement and reports from the Department of Social Development.

Based on the overwhelming evidence, the court rejected the accused’s denial and subsequently convicted him of rape.

A pre-sentence report was requested due to the accused’s young age.

Considering that the accused was a first offender, and considering the potential for rehabilitation, the court sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment, in line with the provisions of the Child Justice Act for Schedule 3 offences.

The accused is currently serving his sentence at a juvenile correctional facility, where he is required to participate in rehabilitation and counselling programmes.

Once he turns 21, he will be transferred to an adult correctional facility to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Welcoming the sentence, Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Barry Madolo said: “This sentence demonstrates the justice system’s commitment to protecting vulnerable children while balancing the rehabilitation of young offenders.

“We commend the tireless work of the investigators, prosecutors, and the staff at the TCC, who provided vital support and care to the victim throughout this difficult process.”

