Terblanche murder trial postponed for clearer crime scene photos

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A request from the defence for clearer photographs of the crime scene where Vicki Terblanche was killed resulted in the murder trial being postponed on Friday.

Peter Daubermann, one of the lawyers representing her estranged husband, Arnold Terblanche, said the pictures of Vicki’s Mill Park residence, where she was drugged and suffocated, would need to be presented to the court for the purpose of cross-examination.

Terblanche, accused of orchestrating the murder, is out on bail of R1m. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was accordingly warned to be back in the Gqeberha high court on Monday morning for the continuation of the trial.

The latest postponement comes after Sgt Romano van Rhyners, a forensic expert at the Mount Road police station, earlier told the court that he had taken DNA samples and photographs at the scene.

The body of Vicki Terblanche, 42, was found in Greenbushes (Eugene coetzee)

Before cross-examining him, Daubermann said he would need access to his file, statements and other photographs taken by his colleagues.

Cst Nontulelo Tinto had also testified about a missing person’s report that was filed by Vicki’s boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach, after the body was already buried in Greenbushes.

Cst Esme Nell, meanwhile, said numerous calls had to be made to Leach to get him to go to the scene where Vicki’s body was discovered in a shallow grave.

Murder accused Reinhardt Leach returned to the stand in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday for cross-examination by the state (EUGENE COETZEE)

It is the state’s case that Terblanche had approached Leach to carry out the murder. Leach later roped in an acquaintance Dylan Cullis. Both Leach and Cullis have already been jailed for their parts in the murder, while a third person of interest, Mario de Ridder junior, turned state witness.

While Leach and Cullis agreed that Terblanche was the alleged mastermind behind the murder, they blamed each other for drugging and suffocating Vicki.

The state accepted Cullis’ version of events, but said it was ultimately up to the judge to decide who actually killed Vicki.

Either way, according to deputy director of public prosecutions in Gqeberha, advocate Marius Stander, the men had acted in common purpose.

Vicki was ultimately killed on the night of October 18 2021.

Dylan Cullis, 22, has been sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment for the murder of Vicki Terblanche (EUGENE COETZEE)

After planting drugs in her Mill Park complex home, Leach reported her missing with the police. It was Cullis who led police to her body and immediately confessed to his role in the murder plot.

At the start of the trial, Daubermann challenged the state to identify who it believed actually killed Vicki. Daubermann said this had left a critical gap in the state’s case against Terblanche.

Stander disagreed.

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