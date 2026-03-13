Wave of discontent as Bellbuoy ocean swim challenge postponed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Swimmers circle the Bell Buoy, 2.5km off Pollok Beach, during last year's race

The 16th edition of Gqeberha’s Bellbuoy Challenge, one of SA’s premier open water swim events that was due to take place on Saturday, was postponed suddenly on Wednesday, prompting a wave of consternation.

Swimmers descend on Gqeberha from all over SA and overseas for the Bellbuoy, “the toughest 5km Indian Ocean swim”, with anticipation mounting for what was forecast to be the best conditions in years.

Weather charts showed a gentle southwesterly breeze was due to come through in the early hours of Saturday, which would smooth out the lumpy seas that a week of easterlies had created.

The favourable forecast created expectations of an ultra-fast winning time and, for the slower swimmers, excitement was beginning to eclipse apprehension.

But at 3.45pm on Wednesday, the first inkling of something amiss came through on the Ocean Warriors WhatsApp group chat box.

One member inquired in a bemused tone, “surely I’m not the only one going WTF right now?”, and a chorus of disbelief followed as other members picked up the statement from the organisers that he was looking at.

“No, you are not ... What the heck.”

“They have clearly got no idea the amount of prep that goes into this.”

“Feels like an early April Fool’s joke.”

“Imagine you’re one of the guys coming from Aus.”

After many more scowling, weeping and baffled emojis, thoughts turned to just doing a mass swim anyway out to the Bell Buoy, which is situated above a reef called Roman Rock, 2.5km off Pollok Beach.

But sense prevailed amid concerns that some swimmers could find themselves in trouble in the open water.

The organising Zsports team, which took over from founder Michael Zoetmulder in late 2025, said on Thursday they were not satisfied with the safety measures they had managed to put in place.

Kevin Lee, who owns Zsports together with Ruan van Niekerk, said they were not happy with the number of craft they had lined up or that they had sufficient trained medical officers to man each vessel, as was required.

“We lost our race director at short notice and had to dive into things ourselves.

“What we learnt made us realise we were lacking in several key areas and we did not have enough time to rectify.

“It was a tough decision to postpone but we did not want to compromise the safety of the swimmers.

“We believe it was the responsible decision to move the event rather than proceed under the current circumstances.”

The organisers said in their statement on Wednesday the good news was that the Bellbuoy Challenge would return in six months’ time and they were working towards making it a memorable event.

“All current entries will be valid for the rescheduled event but if an entrant prefers to be refunded, this will be done.

“We truly appreciate your understanding and continued support. Further details, including the new date and updated event information, will be shared soon.

“Thank you for your support and enthusiasm for open water swimming.”

On Thursday, according to the comments on social media, many Bellbuoy entrants were still fuming while others agreed that the safety of the participants was the priority.