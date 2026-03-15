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Army generals dismiss ‘turf war’ over deployed troops

There is no friction between the defence force and the police, say top brass

Kgothatso Madisa

Kgothatso Madisa

Journalist

Thabo Mokone

Thabo Mokone

Parliamentary editor

Police and SANDF members stand near a man lying on the ground after being arrested during a raid in the fight against illegal mining and gangsterism in Rietvallei, Krugersdorp. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Top army generals have dismissed claims of a “turf war” between the army and the police over the deployment of 2,000 troops to help fight crime in hot spots around the country.

This comes after army top brass told parliament’s joint standing committee on defence they would not take operational instructions from anyone outside the South African National Defence Force.

The high-ranking officers said on Friday that the joint operation was designed to enhance co-operation and minimise operational friction between the two entities.

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