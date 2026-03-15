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Bobby Motaung fights R4.3m asset seizure

Kaizer Chiefs executive at loggerheads with property company over alleged 15-year debt

Mduduzi Nonyane

Mduduzi Nonyane

Bobby Motaung
Creditors are pushing to sequestrate the assets of Bobby Motaung over an alleged R4.3 million unpaid settlement, claiming the Kaizer Chiefs manager has failed to honour a 14-year-old agreement while maintaining a lavish lifestyle. (supplied)

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung is fighting back against attempts to seize his shares in the club over R4.3m he allegedly owes creditors for a property and petrol station he bought more than a decade ago.

Motaung has been at loggerheads with Pent Up Investments since 2011, with the company accusing him of living extravagantly while neglecting his financial obligations.

Pent Up has applied for the sequestration of his estate, describing the application as a last resort after more than a decade of attempts to recover the money.

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