Health services disrupted after criminals hit Motherwell clinic

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Criminals broke into the Motherwell Community Health Centre early on Friday and stole several computers and other equipment, causing damage to infrastructure and disrupting operations.

The Eastern Cape health department said services at the Motherwell Community Health Centre were temporarily disrupted after a break-in in the early hours of Friday.

Criminals broke into the facility and stole several computers and other equipment, causing damage to infrastructure and leaving staff “traumatised”.

As a result, some staff members indicated that they required counselling before returning to night duty, while others called in sick for the day shift.

Further details of the incident were not immediately available.

“This has unfortunately resulted in temporary service disruptions in certain units, including the Trauma and Midwife Obstetric Unit,” the department said in a statement.

“To ensure patient safety and continuity of care, emergency medical services have been directed to divert patients to Dora Nginza Hospital, where doctors from Motherwell CHC are assisting with clinical duties.

“The department moved swiftly to address the situation and [is] co-operating with law enforcement agencies.

“Repair work began immediately, with infrastructure damage already being attended to.”

The department said repairs included securing entrances and gates, installing new security locks, reinforcing access control measures and repairing damaged doors and gates.

“The department is also working closely with the Motherwell Clinic committee, the ward councillor and community stakeholders to address safety concerns and ensure the facility can resume normal operations as soon as possible.

“The safety of healthcare workers, patients and public assets remains a priority.

“We are further engaging with the SA Police Service regarding the criminal incident, and a meeting between district health leadership and the police has been scheduled to identify any opportunities to further strengthen security co-ordination at health facilities in the area.

“The department remains deeply concerned about the impact of crime on essential public services.

“Criminal acts against health facilities do not only damage property; they directly affect communities who rely on our services for health and often life-saving care.”

The department said it welcomed the national focus on strengthening safety in crime hotspots.

“As announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the state of the nation address, the planned deployment of additional security resources, including the SA National Defence Force, in identified hotspots, will be an important intervention to help stabilise areas affected by persistent crime, including parts of the Eastern Cape.

“The department will continue engaging staff to support their return to duty and is exploring contingency measures, including the use of agency nurses where necessary, to ensure services resume as quickly as possible.

“We thank the community of Motherwell for their patience and understanding while the department works to restore full operations at the facility.”

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