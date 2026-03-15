News

Madlanga commission welcomes arrest of suspect in Witness D murder

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga with Sandile Khumalo in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

The Madlanga commission has welcomed the arrest of a suspect believed to be Witness D‘s killer.

This follows the announcement by police that the task team established to investigate allegations emerging at the commission had registered its first breakthrough on Saturday.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said they welcomed the arrest.

“The commission urges the relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure justice for the families of all those affected by people who are attempting to resist accountability for their alleged acts of criminality,” he said.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the suspect was arrested after police obtained overwhelming evidence,

“The team obtained a J50 arrest warrant this week and made their first arrest on Saturday.

“The suspect believed to be the one who allegedly shot and killed Witness D was arrested in Johannesburg,” she said

Mathe said the suspect is expected to appear before the Brakpan magistrate’s court on Monday.

Witness D testified in camera at the commission in November against some members of the SAPS and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department in the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense.

In his evidence, Witness D further implicated suspended EMPD acting deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi in a murder cover-up of Mbhense’s murder

He said after the officers tortured Mbhense to death during an interrogation, Mkhwanazi was called and instructed them to dump the body at a mine shaft or a river.

He said because of the way Mkhwanazi looked at him, he understood that the instruction was intended for him and he obeyed used his vehicle to dump the body in a river.

Witness D was shot dead outside his home in Brakpan on the East Rand in December 2025.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

2

Entries gain traction for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

3

Wanted Eastern Cape murder and rape suspect killed in shoot-out with police

4

Sundowns will earn R100m if they win Champs League, as Motsepe announces record prize

5

IN MY VIEW | Is deploying army to fight gangs a serious effort or an electioneering ploy?