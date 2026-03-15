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Man, 20, drowns at Seaview Resort tidal pool

Faith Mtwana

Faith Mtwana

Junior Reporter

A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Swartkops River. Stock image
A 20-year-old man tragically drowned at the tidal pool at Seaview Resort on Sunday afternoon (www.canva.com)

A 20-year-old man drowned at the tidal pool at the Seaview Resort in Gqeberha on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 2.20pm, when Jayden Endeley reportedly drowned at the popular seaside spot in Seaview.

“His body was recovered from the tidal pools and an inquest docket has been opened for investigation,” police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said.

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