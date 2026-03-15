REVIEW: ‘See How They Run!’ delights with chaotic comedy

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Matthew Osborne (Vicar Lionel Toop) and Rachel Lategan (Penelope Troopstar) in the latest production by Robin Williams & Co titled 'See How They Run!'

Gqeberha theatre lovers are in for an exciting evening of chaos, clever timing and many laugh-out-loud moments with the classic wartime play See How They Run! at the Isithatha Theatre in Walmer.

Directed by Robin Williams for Robin Williams & Co, the play by Philip King unfolds in three acts, each building on the last as the confusion inside a quiet English vicarage spirals out of control.

At the centre of the story is Penelope Toop, played by Rachel Lategan, the former actress wife of the local vicar.

Her innocent reunion with her old friend Clive, portrayed by an exceptionally talented Bennie Gerber, sets off a chain reaction of disguises, mistaken identities and clergy appearing unexpectedly throughout the evening.

What follows is a whirlwind of slamming doors, frantic actions by the characters desperately trying to conceal secrets while maintaining their composure throughout all the chaos around them.

What truly carries this production, however, is the sheer talent of the cast.

Each performer brings sharp comedic instincts and impeccable timing to the stage, making the physical comedy feel effortless and precise.

From perfectly timed entrances and exits to exaggerated reactions and facial expressions, the cast navigates the demanding mechanics of the storyline with impressive confidence.

Several characters stand out in particular.

Lategan delivers a lively and engaging Penelope whose quick wit helps anchor the mayhem unfolding around her.

Erin Bartlett shines as the maid, Ida, injecting the production with bursts of humour and playful energy.

Her cheerful tone and eagerness to help Penelope throughout the night makes it such a pleasure to watch her.

Annaline Stiglingh’s Miss Skillon is nosy, persistent and annoying in a fun way, adding another layer of comedic tension as she attempts to make sense of the growing confusion.

Leslie Speyers commands attention as the stern Bishop, whose attempts to maintain order become increasingly futile as the chaos escalates around him.

Crowd favourite Matthew Hamilton brings entertaining nervous energy to the role of the neurotic Rev Arthur Humphrey, while Matthew Osborne provides a steady presence as the vicar caught in the middle of the madness.

The wider ensemble adds further momentum to the production.

Arthur Daniel appears as the escaped German prisoner of war, while Dieter Vogts steps in as the suspicious policeman determined to untangle the bizarre situation unfolding in the parish.

Equally impressive is the chemistry among the actors.

Farce relies heavily on rhythm and collaboration, and this cast clearly works in sync. Their interactions feel natural and well-rehearsed, allowing the comedy to land exactly where it should.

While all three acts deliver strong entertainment, the final act is where the production truly shines.

By this point the layers of deception and mistaken identity have piled high, and the actors handle the escalating craziness with remarkable control, bringing the story to a satisfying and hilarious conclusion.

With its energetic performances, strong ensemble work and expertly executed physical comedy, See How They Run! proves to be an enjoyable night of theatre and another solid offering from Robin Williams & Co.

Audiences can expect plenty of laughter as the characters race to untangle a web of confusion that only grows more outrageous with every passing moment.

The show will runs until Sunday March 22.

Tickets are available via Webtickets.

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