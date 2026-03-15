Rights commission investigates housing project for veterans in Gqeberha

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Isaac Jacobs, 63, is one of the military veterans upset about the quality of the homes built for them in Chatty

A multimillion-rand housing project for military veterans in Gqeberha is being investigated by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

This comes after the office of the public protector declined to probe allegations of corruption into the R92m project meant to build 491 units for veterans in Chatty.

To date, only about 200 units have been built – and many of them are defective.

The project, funded by the human settlements department, came into effect in 2016 when a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between its entity, the Housing Development Agency (HDA), and Matroosov Military Veterans Co-operative.

The funds were split as follows:

R18,563,560.08 for building foundations;

R18,563,560.08 for wall paint;

R18,563,560.08 for roof and plaster;

R16,707,204.07 for finishes;

R15,779,026.07 for works completion; and

R4,640,890.02 for retention.

Officials from the SAHRC office in the Eastern Cape visited some of the units on Friday to establish the veracity of the claims that there were multiple defects.

The Herald has seen the correspondence between SAHRC Eastern Cape senior legal services officer Loyiso Mpondo and military veterans representative Isaac Jacobus.

Poor drainage has caused the soil under this concrete slab to be washed away (Werner Hills)

Neither Mpondo nor acting SAHRC acting spokesperson Wisani Baloyi had responded to questions at the time of publication.

However, Jacobus confirmed the SAHRC had inspected some of the units.

He said the commission had indicated that a meeting would be arranged with defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga, human settlements minister Thembisile Simelane and the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) to discuss their findings.

Jacobus’s house is among those found to be defective by the NHBRC.

He said it was never fixed.

“Yes, the NHRBC investigated and handed it over to the HDA and human settlements to fix, but no-one has come since October 2024 to fix it since the NHRBC investigation report said there were structural damages,” Jacobus said.

He said only 200 units were built as part of the project.

“All of those units are affected,” he said.

“There are also still so many units that have not been built from the allocated R92m.”

Freedom fighters who fought against apartheid highlighted over the years the cracked and crumbling government houses in which they have been living.

Poor drainage has caused the soil under this concrete slab to be washed away (Werner Hills)

Their homes are located in the northern areas.

The activists comprise Umkhonto we Sizwe, Azanian People’s Liberation Army and Azanian National Liberation Army veterans, among others.

They said their houses did not adhere to the specifications outlined in the MOU.

The houses for the Chatty 491 Military Veterans’ Settlement were meant to uplift the lives of the veterans who played a part in the fight against apartheid.

Instead, most of the completed houses are already showing signs of poor workmanship.

Issues raised included:

Window and door frames coming loose from the walls;

Bathroom sinks falling off;

Tiles cracking inside houses;

Carports not being paved;

Interior doors not being primed or painted; and

Cracks forming outside the houses.

Jacobus had first filed a complaint to the public protector in 2020 relating to alleged corruption.

But a response from the public protector investigator in the Eastern Cape in May 2021 said he would not “entertain” his complaint any further after HDA provincial manager Temba Tinta made a submission that there were not any issues with the 115 units built at the time.

In the report, the investigator said Tinta had indicated that it was “concluded that the 115 houses were constructed in accordance with the approved designs and specifications” and that they were “inspected and issued with final units reports by the NHBRC, which come with a five-year warranty for each house”.

Public protector spokesperson Ndili Msoki would only confirm that the investigation was closed, without giving reasons.

Two homes in the Military Veterans project in Chatty were allegedly abandoned before being finished (Werner Hills)

NHBRC spokesperson Busiswa Mlandu said they were never contacted by the public protector but only the SAHRC.

She said their mandate was to ensure quality assurance through registration, enrolment and inspection.

Mlandu referred further questions to the HDA.

In the meantime, in their response to the SAHRC dated October 15 2025, NHBRC corporate legal acting manager Ezekiel Mhlongo said they had received the enrolment application from the Eastern Cape department of human settlements for the project.

Mhlongo said the department had appointed the HDA as an implementing agent.

The HDA, he said, was responsible for the appointment of an NHBRC registered home builder or competent contractor.

Upon receiving the enrolment application, he said they conditionally approved the appointment for a competent person to confirm that they had considered the NHBRC’s concerns raised relating to the foundation design.

During construction, he said the NHBRC conducted various inspections where noncompliance with technical requirements was identified in some units.

This related to defective wall ties and cavity walls.

“The noncompliance notices were issued to the home builders directing that defects be rectified,” Mhlongo said.

He said the defects were rectified according to the competent person appointed, and that the NHBRC had issued final completion reports.

Mhlongo said they received a complaint from the department indicating that there were snag defects that manifested in various homes after occupation.

The department, he said, had communicated with the contractor to attend to the snag defects but there was a single unit that was not fixed.

The home which was built for Isaac Jacobs, 63, is sagging. A big crack can been seen in the wall and in the foundation (Werner Hills)

This unit, Mhlongo said, was first occupied in February 2018.

“The assessment by the NHBRC revealed that the defects appear to be structural in nature ... cracks encountered are more than 5mm wide and are numerous,” Mhlongo said.

“These cracks have been progressing over time and may continue progressing if no action is taken.

“The cracks in the apron also impair the purpose of having an impervious surface adjacent to the foundation.”

As part of their requirements, he said the HDA was required to inform the contractor and its competent person to provide a method statement on how the defects could be rectified.

“The NHBRC acknowledges the prolonged time in resolving these complaints and is committed to attend to all complaints to ensure the home builder is held accountable,” he said.

“Once the liability of the home builder has been established, the NHBRC will refer the home builder for investigation and possible prosecution.”

Simelane’s spokesperson Tsekiso Machike said they had not received any communication from the public protector about the project.

He confirmed 219 units had been built.

‘Regarding concerns that the houses were not built in accordance with the specifications, we can confirm that the province together with the HDA directed an engineer to investigate these allegations,” Machike said.

He said the report which came out of this investigation confirmed that the houses built for military veterans were 50m².

The other houses were 40m², built for the destitute including dependants and spouses of deceased military veterans.

“The project has not been without challenges,” he said.

“These include invasions and confirmations of the qualifying beneficiaries.

“As the department, we remain committed to ensuring the project is delivered in line with the prescribed norms and standards, and that the deserving beneficiaries benefit.”

The HDA failed to respond.

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