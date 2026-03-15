Uitenhage SPCA manages to raise R2.7m for new premises

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Uitenhage SPCA in Kariega has managed to raise the R2.7m needed to secure a new home for the animals in its care

In just seven weeks, the Uitenhage SPCA has managed to raise R2.7m — a goal that seemed impossible when the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality first gave the animal welfare organisation notice to vacate the premises.

The Herald reported at the end of February that an anonymous donor had gifted the organisation R500,000 towards its goal, which together with a fundraising drive from all corners of the Bay resulted in the organisation getting closer to the objective each week.

Last week, a donor from a big city outside of Nelson Mandela Bay, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, Penny, made a substantial contribution which helped the SPCA reach its target.

An excited Uitenhage SPCA chair Deirdre Swift said at the weekend she could still not believe how the community had stepped up to achieve this incredible feat.

“I’m still processing this,” she said.

“I keep asking myself how this all happened in just seven weeks.

“How does anyone raise that much money in such a short amount of time?

“There is an overall feeling of a sense of relief at the SPCA now.

“This is the start of our journey, and there is a lot of work to be done, but at least we know our animals will have a new home soon.

“This is testimony to the community we live in and the fact that people recognise that these are God’s animals — and our purpose on earth is to take care of them.

“We are the curators of animals, so for me this is confirmation that there are many people in Nelson Mandela Bay and beyond who respect the responsibility we have as humans to look after animals.

“We now need to prove to our community that the sacrifices they have made will have been worth it, and as far as I am concerned, we are going to be able to meet that challenge.

“We were hoping we would find a new home.

“The current situation has been challenging and very difficult, but now it’s real, it’s no longer a dream or a hope, now it’s a reality.”

Swift said that the municipality had extended the deadline for the organisation to vacate the premises from February 20 to March 31, but that this timeline was still difficult to achieve, even after reaching their fundraising target.

“We are aware of the deadline and it is being addressed by our attorneys.

“Clearly it will be impossible for us to vacate in the next 2½ weeks.”

Swift said after raising the funds, the SPCA was now in the process of finalising the offer to purchase a property for the organisation to move into, but was aware that a zoning issue could cause some delays.

“The property we want to purchase is currently zoned as agriculture 1, which does allow for the keeping of animals, but in Nelson Mandela Bay we have to rezone for an animal care centre.

“That application has been submitted, and we are going to have to wait and see if the municipality can expedite this in time for us to vacate.

“We can’t do any development on the property until they have approved the zoning, so once we have that approval we can start building kennels.

“So it’s a start for us now, but all credit needs to go to our amazing community.

“There is absolutely no way we would have ever achieved this without this city’s support.

“We are indebted to every single person who has helped us.

“There is a legacy that has been left by this current community in 2026 that saved the SPCA.

“It was Gandhi who said that the greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated, and this massive accomplishment shows how great our community is.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.