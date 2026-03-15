NewsPREMIUM

Water ‘blesser’ exposed: the ANC bigwigs who truck water but have no tankers

Two companies with close ties to party heavyweights in Tshwane scored about R32m from the metro to supply water by tanker. How did they do it?

Sipho Masondo

Sipho Masondo

Isaac Mahlangu

Isaac Mahlangu

Senior reporter

A tanker delivers water to residents in Chris Hani section in Hammanskraal. The City of Tshwane and the department of water and sanitation have announced a plan to fund a R4bn project to improve the quality of water supplied to the area.
A tanker delivers water to residents in Chris Hani section in Hammanskraal. The City of Tshwane and the department of water and sanitation have announced a plan to fund a R4bn project to improve the quality of water supplied to the area. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Despite not owning a single water tanker, two companies linked to ANC Tshwane heavyweights Eugene “Bonzo” Modise and Rhulani James Shelenge scored R31.7m for water trucking services during the city’s R777m emergency water supply project.

A Sunday Times investigation has found that in financial 2025, the Tshwane metro paid Best Enough Trading & Projects 669 — a company owned by Shelenge his wife, Ntombifuthi Valeria Shelenge — R30m to truck water.

Shelenge, also a pastor, was elected treasurer of the ANC in the Tshwane region in December. Little is publicly known about Shelenge’s previous political career, but in ANC regional politics such senior positions are typically occupied by individuals with long‑standing, active involvement in local branch politics.

Read more.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

2

Entries gain traction for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

3

Wanted Eastern Cape murder and rape suspect killed in shoot-out with police

4

Sundowns will earn R100m if they win Champs League, as Motsepe announces record prize

5

IN MY VIEW | Is deploying army to fight gangs a serious effort or an electioneering ploy?