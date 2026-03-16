Cape Town taxi driver with R220,000 in fines arrested in roadblock

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A 54-year-old minibus taxi driver from Athlone spent the weekend behind bars after traffic officers arrested him during a roadblock and discovered he had outstanding warrants exceeding R220,000.

The driver was stopped during a City of Cape Town roadblock operation along Jakes Gerwel Drive near the N2 on Friday morning.

According to mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, the suspect was among 360 people arrested by the city’s enforcement agencies during operations conducted over the past week.

City of Cape Town traffic officers arrested the driver on Friday morning after checks revealed the outstanding warrants.

Traffic officers made a total of 40 arrests during the week, including 34 for driving under the influence, one for reckless and negligent driving and five on other charges.

Authorities also recorded 45,756 traffic offences, impounded 145 public transport vehicles and executed 1,713 warrants of arrest.

Meanwhile, metro police officers made 116 arrests, issued 4,871 fines for traffic and bylaw violations and confiscated drugs, including mandrax, dagga and tik.

Smith said the arrest was a warning to motorists who ignore outstanding fines and warrants.

“It was an unlucky day for this driver, but a timely reminder to all motorists to regularly check for outstanding fines and warrants of arrest and to address these promptly to avoid possible arrest,” he said.

Smith added that while the city often receives complaints about taxi drivers’ behaviour on the roads, ordinary motorists also contribute to reckless driving.

“To avoid a similar fate, motorists should deal with outstanding fines as soon as possible.”

He said residents will have an opportunity to resolve traffic matters at an upcoming traffic fines roadshow scheduled to take place in Athlone next week, where fines, summonses and warrants can be addressed.

TimesLIVE