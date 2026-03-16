Eastern Cape comedians nominated for top awards

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Eastern Cape comedian Siya Seya is among the nominees for a Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Award

Eastern Cape comedians Siya Seya, Khanyisa Bunu and Virgil Prins are flying the provincial flag high after securing nominations in the 13th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City on May 2, and will be hosted by Jason, Donovan, Nicholas and Kate Goliath.

Seya said he was pleasantly surprised when he learnt of his nomination while at home in Motherwell.

The comedian previously won the Best Indigenous Comedian award in 2018 and 2019 before the awards were halted during Covid-19.

Since the awards resumed in April 2023 and the category was renamed the Joe Mafela Award, he has yet to claim the title.

One of Seya’s awards is kept at his grandmother’s home in Mdantsane, while the other is at his house in Motherwell.

If he wins this year, he plans to bring them all together.

“The vernacular category is always the hardest because they are crowd pullers, but I am not intimidated by the other nominees.

“If anything, I am happy people get to see where I am placed in the comedy circle.

“I think I received the nomination because of my work ethic. It has its rewards.

“My work is mostly online — podcasts on YouTube — and being respected by the youth and veterans like [award-winning stand-up comedian David] Kau who inspires me to stay in the field.“

Seya will celebrate 20 years in stand-up comedy next year.

He described comedy as the “cheapest form of therapy”, saying he often drew on his own life for inspiration.

“I’ve healed a lot because I write about my pains and triumphs.

“For nine years I did the craft without payment and I learnt that I really loved what I do.”

Prins and Bunu have both been nominated in the Best Solo Show category.

Prins, a stand-up comedian and actor, has performed for audiences around the world, from stages in Switzerland to the streets of South Korea.

He also shared the spotlight on Trevor Noah’s Nationwild Tour.

His one-man show, Unnecessary, featured on Showmax and he also appeared on Netflix in the comedy film Republic of South Ah Sh**t.

Though he often tours in Nelson Mandela Bay, Prins said he would not be bringing his show to the metro this year but planned to return for the Eastern Cape’s Finest Comedians year-end series.

“To be honest, I was pleasantly surprised by the nomination. The solo show is a big one.

“You market your own show, you build your own audience, your own fans, book venues, an hour of just you performing, so the award in itself is quite indicative of one’s progress.”

Prins said while awards and nominations were welcomed, financial growth was what mattered most at this stage of his career.

“I do a show where for me it is about ticket sales — how many people come to your show.

“That is where I am, trying to build a relationship, a marriage.

“But it is nice for your peers to recognise your work,” he said.

The former Hudson Park High School pupil believes the arts sector is also feeling the financial strain facing the working class.

“The people who fill the seats are the working class,” he said, adding that after the pandemic, many people became more cautious with their spending, often choosing to meet month-end expenses rather than spend on entertainment.

Bunu, of Whittlesea, is a comedian and actress best known for her role as Nobuhle on the Ses’Top La sitcom on SABC1.

She first appeared on TV as a contestant on the debut season of the reality competition So You Think You’re Funny, where she placed sixth before deciding to pursue stand-up comedy.

In 2015, Bunu made history as the first female winner at the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards.

She said the awards carried particular weight because comedians themselves were the voters.

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