Gqeberha woman, 90, crafts miniature worlds with precision

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Anne Whitfield, 90, proudly displays her miniature dollhouse collection which she has spent many decades creating

At 90 years old, Summerstrand resident Anne Whitfield is still carefully building miniature worlds, one tiny detail at a time.

Whitfield, a passionate dollhouse miniaturist, has spent decades creating intricate dollhouses filled with furniture, artwork, clothing and accessories.

Each piece is thoughtfully arranged, turning the houses into detailed collectors’ displays rather than toys meant for play.

Her fascination with miniature objects began during her childhood when she boarded with her aunt in the Transkei.

It was there that she first developed a love for small dolls and delicate items, a fascination that eventually grew into a lifelong creative hobby.

“I have always loved little things. When I was young, I became fascinated by small dolls and miniature objects. That interest stayed with me and over time, I began making dollhouses. Once you start working on them, you are always thinking about the next little detail you can add,” said Whitfield.

All of the houses are built to a 1:12 scale and reflect a variety of architectural styles, including Gregorian, Tudor and Victorian designs.

Over the years, Whitfield has built several dollhouses, many of them for her children and grandchildren.

Today, a room in her home displays multiple miniature houses, each carefully decorated with tiny details that resemble real homes.

Creating each dollhouse is a slow and meticulous process.

Whitfield personally paints the interiors, installs wallpaper and flooring, and adds decorative elements such as bead chandeliers and miniature artworks.

“Doing the wallpaper, painting the rooms and putting in the floors can take three to four months if I work on it consistently.

“But the houses are never really finished. I have one that I started more than 30 years ago and I am still working on it today. Every time I look at it, I find another small detail that I want to change or improve. That is the wonderful thing about miniature houses, there is always something more you can add,” said Whitfield.

Whitfield is also a talented painter, with large-scale paintings adorning her home, and miniature versions hanging inside all the dollhouses.

11/3/2026 Anne Whitfield, 90, proudly displays the miniature dollhouse collection she has spent many decades creating. photo Fredlin Adriaan (Fredlin Adriaan)

Despite the steady hands required for such delicate work, Whitfield continues with her craft even as age brings new challenges.

“My hands do shake a bit now, which makes the small work more difficult. But I still spend time with my dollhouses because it is my happy place.

“At this stage of life the most important things for me are peace, love and doing the things that bring you joy,” she said.

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