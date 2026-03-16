Passengers scramble as strike forces Algoa Bus to suspend operations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Opens in new window

Opens in new window

Algoa Bus Company managing director Douglas Govender confirmed the strike on Monday, saying negotiations with unions had failed

The Algoa Bus Company has suspended its operations in Nelson Mandela Bay due to strike action after unsuccessful negotiations with unions.

The company’s managing director, Douglas Govender, confirmed the strike in a brief statement on Monday.

“Algoa Bus company advises that after unsuccessful negotiations, organised labour have announced their decision to embark on strike action.

“We urge commuters to make alternative arrangements and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” the statement said.

Govender could not be reached telephonically on Monday afternoon.

When a reporter visited the company’s Korsten offices, he was told that Govender had left at 3.30pm.

Union members on site refused to comment on the protest action.

Bus stops between Korsten and Greenacres were deserted at about 4pm as passengers sought other means of transport.

Irate commuters took to the bus company’s Facebook page to voice their frustrations about the disruption.

Their complaints ranged from having to make alternative arrangements for pupils to attend school to having already paid for the week’s travel through the company.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald