Photos and crime scene details under scrutiny in Terblanche trial

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Murder accused Arnold Terblanche, right, speaks to his lawyers Peter Daubermann, left, and Alwyn Griebenow, in the high court on Monday

Questions over the integrity of the crime scene where Vicki Terblanche was killed surfaced in the Gqeberha high court on Monday after the defence highlighted inconsistencies regarding forensic photographs and the discovery of drugs next to her bed.

Forensic police officer Sergeant Romano van Rhyners said under cross-examination that there were no signs of a struggle in the spare bedroom of Vicki’s Mill Park home where she was suffocated with a pillow.

Photographs shown in court also suggested the scene may have been disturbed after the incident, with items on the bed appearing differently in pictures taken by two separate investigators.

The evidence was scrutinised by defence attorney Peter Daubermann during testimony by Van Rhyners and provincial crime scene investigator Warrant Officer Sherwin Walsh.

Van Rhyners, who took photographs at the scene between midnight on October 23 2021 and the early hours of the next day, told the court there was nothing to suggest Vicki had fought with her attacker.

This was said after Daubermann put to him that there was no indication she resisted while being suffocated with a pillow.

The officer, who has 16 years’ experience in the police service — more than 14 of them in forensics — said he had initially been dispatched to the property following a missing persons report.

He said he was not briefed further about the case and was tasked only with determining whether there were signs of foul play.

During his testimony, Van Rhyners appeared uncertain about several details, frequently responding that he was “not sure” or that certain possibilities were “not necessarily” so.

One of the issues raised by the defence was the presence of drugs next to Vicki’s bed.

Van Rhyners initially testified that he had not found any pills in the house.

However, Daubermann pointed out that a photograph before court showed a pill lying next to a tik pipe on the bedside table, with other tablets visible in a nearby container.

The defence argued that the branded pills were later found in Vicki’s system, according to the postmortem report.

The bed itself had also been stripped bare, with the sheets, duvet and one of the pillowcases missing.

According to photographs taken by Van Rhyners, two pillows were on the bed — one without a cover — with the other lying close to the headboard.

However, photographs later taken by Walsh showed the pillows overlapping.

Daubermann also pointed out other discrepancies between the two sets of photographs.

While Van Rhyners’ images showed only one stack of clothing neatly folded at the foot of the bed, Walsh’s photographs depicted two clothing piles, with a packet of chips lying between them — an item that did not appear in the earlier images.

Van Rhyners could not explain the differences.

He also could not account for the stains visible on the mattress in his photographs.

Asked about the orange pipe on the bedside table, Van Rhyners said he did not know what it was used for.

Daubermann responded that the item was commonly used to smoke drugs.

Elsewhere in the house, Van Rhyners said, he found an unfinished bowl of oats in the study containing two spoons, with two additional empty bowls nearby.

He also noticed a notebook on the study table and bagged it as evidence.

After the defence requested copies of the pages, the matter was adjourned until Tuesday.

The deputy director of public prosecutions in Gqeberha, advocate Marius Stander, told the court that the notebook had been submitted to the forensic laboratory for DNA testing.

Van Rhyners testified further that he had used a blue light to identify potential bodily fluids in the home and collected swabs for testing.

Asked by Daubermann if he was aware the swabs had returned negative results, he said he was.

He also conceded he had not searched for the missing bedding, explaining that the house had been untidy.

The state alleges that Vicki’s estranged husband, Arnold Terblanche, orchestrated her murder.

According to the prosecution, Terblanche allegedly hired Vicki’s boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach, to carry out the killing.

Leach then enlisted a mutual friend, Dylan Cullis, to assist him.

Both men admitted their involvement in the plot but blamed each other for the actual killing.

They are currently serving lengthy prison sentences.

Cullis previously told the court in a full confession that Leach had been hired by Terblanche to kill Vicki on October 18 2021.

He said Vicki was drugged and suffocated before her body was buried in a shallow grave in Greenbushes.

After planting drugs in her Mill Park complex home, Leach later reported her missing to police.

Cullis eventually led investigators to her body.

A third person implicated in the matter, Leach’s friend Mario de Ridder Jnr, has since turned state witness.

The state alleges Terblanche orchestrated the murder due to the financial consequences of his bitter divorce from Vicki and a custody dispute over their minor son.

The successful Gqeberha businessman, who is out on bail of R1m, has maintained his innocence.

The trial continues on Tuesday.

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