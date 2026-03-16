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WATCH | The arrest of Mel and Peet Viljoen after theft of groceries

The SA couple were arrested for allegedly stealing from Publix Super Market in the US

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Mug shots of 'The Real Housewives of Pretoria' star Mel Viljoen and her husband Peet Viljoen after their arrest in Florida, US. (x.com)

The arrest video of Melany “Mel” Viljoen and her husband Peet Viljoen, of The Real Housewives of Pretoria, has surfaced, adding to the widespread discussion around the couple.

On March 10, they were arrested for allegedly stealing from Publix Super Market in Boca Raton, Florida, in the US.

The couple allegedly stole more than $5,300 (R87,000) worth of groceries using a “ticket-switching” scheme, scanning cheap seasoning packets while bagging expensive goods.

In the video of their arrest, Peet is seen co-operating with officials while being handcuffed next to their black Range Rover after being pulled over. He is heard asking, “Are you arresting me?”

Melanie, wearing a white robe and also being co-operative, first exits the flat and is handcuffed before being allowed to change clothes, searched and then placed in the police car.

Watch the video below:

@carteblanchetv101

Earlier this week, South African couple Mel and Peet Viljoen were arrested for alleged "aggravated grand retail theft over $3,000" in Boca Raton, Florida. The Viljoens - known to #CarteBlanche viewers for the Tammy Taylor Nails franchise saga - were taken into custody on Tuesday and are currently held on $10,000 bond. We were given this bodycam footage of their arrest by the Boca Raton Police Services Department. If you missed any of our previous reports on the Viljoens and Tammy Taylor, you can view those stories now on the Carte Blanche website. southafrica news fyp crime bodycam florida

♬ original sound - Carte Blanche - Carte Blanche

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