Aarti Narotam bridges cultures in China performance

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Gqeberha-born cultural ambassador Aarti Narotam raised SA’s flag high when she performed traditional Indian dance at the Beijing Indian Embassy Vasant Mela 2026.

Attended by more than 4,000 people, the event further highlighted the cultural ties between China and India.

According to the Embassy of India, Beijing, Facebook page, the 2026 Vasant Mela returned to Beijing, bringing with it an authentic celebration of Indian arts and crafts.

At the same time, it strengthened relations between the two Asian countries.

The cultural exchange gave mostly Chinese attendees the opportunity to immerse themselves in Indian craftsmanship, traditions that have endured for thousands of years, as well as authentic cuisine — all without travelling to India.

Narotam, who works as a drama teacher in China and currently divides her time between Gqeberha and China, said she first heard about the event when the Indian Embassy issued a call for artists in 2025.

The performance marked her debut in Beijing, and she was honoured to represent SA at the prestigious event.

“I feel so blessed after my performance. It was such a wonderful event and a great experience to network with the Beijing community.”

She said in about November 2025, a call was sent out for artists to perform at the event.

“They selected artists from the communities here.”

The event featured a variety of cultural experiences, including hand-painted textiles, printed scarves and a Mehndi experience — a vibrant pre-wedding celebration where natural henna is used to paint intricate and auspicious patterns on the palms.

A children’s corner also offered activities including a Bollywood dance workshop led by Master Fu.

Children had the opportunity to learn Hindi and hear stories from Indian mythology.

Narotam said the annual event celebrated the arrival of spring, with the title “Vasant Mela”.

Food stalls filled the venue with aromas reminiscent of cities such as Durban in SA, as well as Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Kozhikode in India.

She explained that traditional Indian dance was generally categorised into three parts: “Nritta” (pure dance), “Nritya” (movement and expression) and “Natya” (expression and storytelling).

The Nelson Mandela University BCom law graduate began her dance journey at just three years old.

She later obtained an associate level diploma in performing arts in 2011 through Trinity College of London, a diploma in performing arts in 2012 at Stageworld Theatre School, and a Licentiate in performing arts in 2015, also through Trinity College.

“I started dancing at the age of three, in then-Port Elizabeth. We were not blessed with a large variety of activities to choose from.

“During that time, when apartheid was about to come to an end, Indian girls would do Indian dance.

“My parents signed me up and I am so happy they did, because it became my lifelong passion.

“I am also grateful that our small city offered Indian dancing.

“It was a lovely way to make friends. We learnt about the different states of India, cultural dance, theory and mythology,” Narotam said.

Indian classical dance is known for its intricate footwork, hand gestures and facial expressions.

Narotam explained how she managed to combine these elements to communicate with audiences who might not understand the language or cultural context.

She said after studying Indian dance in both Gqeberha and India, she began drawing on her Western theatre training to introduce traditional Indian dance and stories to audiences unfamiliar with the language or cultural background.

“This led me to a space where I try to combine an Indian historical story and expose it to our audiences using English dialogue and the style of a Western musical.

“I presented a semi-classical piece that I choreographed with my sister a couple of years ago.

“I felt it had a good rhythm, it was upbeat, so I wanted to do something that was not too serious or heavy, but aesthetically pleasing — and I got a beautiful reaction from the audience,” Narotam said.

Proud to have represented SA, she said the event played an important role in strengthening cultural connections.

Representing a unique intersection of identities — South African and Indian — while performing in China, Narotam said she embraced both aspects of her heritage.

“I am a South African first, and Indian second,” she said.

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