Child murderer's sentencing delayed for new legal team

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Robin Clarke (blue T-shirt) faces sentencing after being convicted of murdering his wife's 19-month-old daughter.

The sentencing of convicted child murderer Robin Clarke was postponed in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday for him to brief his new attorney.

Clarke, who previously stated he could not afford private legal representation, did an about-turn after his conviction and fired his Legal Aid SA-appointed lawyer.

He then told the court he would hire a private attorney to argue in mitigation of sentence.

Clarke was convicted in December 2025 of killing his stepdaughter, Krisley Dirker, who was 19 months old at the time.

Krisley succumbed to repeated blunt force assaults in October 2013.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said on Tuesday the matter had been postponed for a week.

Clarke remains in custody after his bail was revoked when he was convicted of the murder.

“The case was remanded to March 24 to allow Clarke to bring his legal representation to court after he fired his previous attorney,” Tyali said.

In February, the high court heard the probation officer’s report ahead of sentencing was not ready, and judge Vuyokazi Noncembu postponed the matter to March 10 to allow the report to be completed.

On March 10, the matter was postponed again after the court heard Clarke had parted ways with his state-funded attorney with the intention of recruiting a private lawyer.

Krisley’s mother, Kristen, was found guilty of child abuse and neglect. She is looking after the couple’s three minor children while she is out on bail.

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