Nelson Mandela Bay fire department on the verge of burnout

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Some fire trucks and emergency response vehicles are being stripped of their wheels to use on other working vehicles, leaving many immobile, such as those pictured here at the Miramar station

A fire engine bought for R11m during the 2010 Fifa World Cup has reportedly been sitting idle for the past three years as the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s fire department battles a deepening operational crisis.

Multiple fire engines across the metro are seemingly broken, unsafe or barely functional — including the only vehicle equipped to fight blazes in high-rise or multi-storey buildings.

According to the safety and security capital budget report, as of January 2026, the metro had failed to spend all the funds allocated to the fire department.

These included:

R15m for the purchase of hydraulic platforms for fires and emergencies;

R12m to buy radios (for communication) for the directorate;

R10m for buying fire vehicle rescue pumps;

R4m for a fire engine;

R3.9m for off-road vehicles;

R500,000 to replace fencing at the fire station in Kariega;

R300,000 to buy computers;

R300,000 for the upgrade of the KwaNobuhle fire station; and

R300,000 to revamp the Govan Mbeki fire station.

From the R12m allocated for radios, a source with close knowledge of municipal processes said only about R4.7m had been spent.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya, who said some of the radios had since been delivered.

“We are still awaiting delivery of a follow-up order,” he said.

Soyaya, however, did not comment on the other items listed.

A fire truck at the South End fire station without wheels (Werner Hills)

He said the metro wished to assure residents that fire and emergency services remained operational and would continue to respond to incidents across the Bay.

“Firefighters across the metro continue to perform their duties with professionalism and dedication, ensuring emergencies are attended to and that lives and property are protected,” Soyaya said.

“The effectiveness of the fire and emergency services unit has been demonstrated in a number of significant fire incidents that occurred in the metro towards the end of last year and again at the beginning of this year.

“In each of these incidents, firefighters responded effectively and were able to contain fires and manage complex emergency situations.

“At the same time, the municipality recognises the need to continuously strengthen the operational capacity of the department.

“The process of procuring specialised fire and emergency vehicles together with the required equipment has already commenced and is being fast-tracked as a matter of priority.”

He said an estimated budget of R35m had been set aside for the procurement of specialised emergency vehicles.

“The municipality is working with urgency to ensure these resources are secured within the current financial year,” he said.

An insider, who has worked in the fire department for more than 10 years, said they were in a crisis.

“The truck bought in 2010 was purchased for R11m,” the insider said.

“It has a faulty ladder jack and can’t be used to douse fires in tall buildings.

“It has been out of service for at least the past two years.”

He said there was also a water tanker with capacity to fight wildfires, which had been stationary due to faulty brakes.

Another fire truck at the South End fire station going nowhere soon (Werner Hills)

“There’s a valve [for brakes] that needs to be repaired and until then, it can’t function.”

The insider claimed further that the majority of the fire engines had been out of service as most of them were bought in about 2006.

He said they were old and had not been serviced for as long as he could remember.

“I can’t even recall when last they were taken in.

“Despite this, they are granted roadworthy certificates.

“Some of them have broken rear lights, broken windows, and worn-out tyres.

“We don’t get new tyres.

“We have to take tyres off the stationary vehicles.

“Some of those are already worn out.

“And we cover the broken windows with plastic.”

Most of the fire stations had only one working fire engine, or none at all, he claimed.

He said the South End, Motherwell, KwaNobuhle, Kariega and Izinyonka fire stations each had one truck, while Kwazakhele, Greenbushes, Govan Mbeki, Mount Pleasant and Miramar had none.

The metro was also seemingly struggling to purchase their required firefighting gear.

“It costs about R20,000 per person and has to be changed once a year,” he said.

“I think the last time it was bought for us was five years ago.

“We are forced to use worn-out uniforms which pose a risk.

“But we have no choice but to get out there and save lives.”

A second insider described the situation as dire.

“In Motherwell, for instance, the truck leaks water before even departing the station.

“It is a struggle to pump water out when they get to the scene.

“And only one door works — they can’t open the others.

“It’s not like what is seen in movies.

“The truck is more like a bakery truck.

“The siren and emergency light don’t work.

“The rear lights are broken.”

He said the metro had not had a permanent chief fire director for more than six years, only a deputy.

“[The Motherwell] station is like a shack compared to some of the others. There are no resting quarters for staff.”

An out of service fire truck at the South End fire station (Werner Hills)

Another insider said the truck in Greenbushes had not been operational for a while.

“It was also not for residential or business use because it was designed to deal with wildfires,” he claimed.

“Now it is not working at all.

“The whole fire department is a mess.

“Something needs to be done.”

Safety and security political head Luyanda Lawu said he was aware of the challenges faced by firefighters.

Lawu said the metro was in the process of purchasing new trucks through a National Treasury procurement process.

He said lack of protective personal equipment (PPEs) had, meanwhile, been raised by unions.

Some of the items needed, he said, included helmets to replace those that had broken face covers, as well as gloves.

“Those trucks are 20 years old and some of them are out of service,” Lawu said.

“We will replace them.”

The provision of PPEs and radios could be dealt with quickly, he said.

There had been complaints that some of the radios delayed communication.

Lawu said they had planned to meet safety and security acting executive director Shadrack Sibiya and the labour unions this week.

DA councillor and member of the safety and security committee, Jason Grobbelaar, said he had also been made aware of the challenges.

Grobbelaar said the directorate had spent almost none of its budget for the 2025/2026 financial year ending June 30.

He said the report — highlighting the expenditure on the capital budget by January 31 2026 — was meant to be tabled at the budgeting monitoring committee meeting on March 12 but the meeting was cancelled without explanation.

“The spending crisis did not happen overnight,” Grobbelaar said.

“At the safety and security committee meeting on November 6 2025, the DA raised serious concerns about the directorate’s poor capital spending.”

Soyaya said the metro remained fully committed to strengthening fire and emergency services and ensuring firefighters had the resources required to carry out their responsibilities safely and effectively.

“Continuous operational oversight and support remain in place to ensure emergency response capability across the metro is maintained,” Soyaya said.

“Public safety remains a top priority for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and every effort is being made to ensure the fire and emergency services directorate continues to serve residents efficiently and effectively.”

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