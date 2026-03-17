Residents and police hold crime prevention walk in troubled Timothy Valley

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Just days before the deployment of the army across crime-ridden areas in SA, a group of Timothy Valley residents stepped up to tackle the issue themselves by partnering with the police for a crime prevention walk.

Members of the SAPS, the Spiritual Crime Prevention Unit, the Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention Unit and the Blue Patrollers took to the streets on Friday to raise awareness that combating crime is everyone’s responsibility.

Captain Zomzi Ndyoki said they opted to join the event to illustrate to the public the commitment and care of the police.

“We are here to engage with them and listen to their safety concerns.

“Substance abuse is one of the big problems in the area. We also want to educate the people about the firearms amnesty.

“The abuse of alcohol leads to a lot of problems like gender-based violence.

“The people of the area must know that they can trust the SAPS. We are here for the community and want to serve them.”

The walk was welcomed by the residents who interacted with the delegation and pledged to work with the police.

Sergeant Ronardus Pietersen, sector manager of sector 2 which covers the area, said sexual offences, murder and common assault were three of the main crimes committed in the area.

“We need the help of the community. They are the eyes and ears of the police and their help is very important in combating crime,” Pietersen said.

“The fact that so many people in the area are unemployed, as well as the abuse of alcohol, is a contributing factor to crime.

“We are glad the residents welcomed this initiative. They want to know what they can do to help eradicate crime.

“We plan to do this crime prevention walk on a monthly basis. The plan is to involve every sector of the police.

“We believe there can be a difference in the crime situation and we will do our very best to fight the evil.

“Our special thanks go out to all the role players and the patrollers.

“They are always willing when called upon and we are standing behind them because we have a common purpose and that is to make the communities safer for everybody.”

Blue Patrollers chair Anita Koopman Smith said it was a great initiative.

“All of us desire an area that is crime-free and the residents of Timothy Valley really desire that.

“I think this walk will go a long way in ensuring a safer community.”

Brigadier Mzwabantu Jada said Timothy Valley was a crime hotspot and the police wanted to work closer with the community to tackle the issues.