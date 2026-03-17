Three ‘unqualified recruits’ revealed in Bitou hiring scandal

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An investigation has found that three Bitou municipal employees were hired without the required qualifications, with one related to the approving director.

A preliminary investigation into the Bitou municipality’s hiring practices reveals that three people were employed without meeting the necessary qualifications or experience.

This is according to two leaked investigation reports.

​The investigation began after two whistleblowers called the municipal hotline in 2025 to report suspicious hiring for the superintendent of cemeteries and senior fitter positions.

​A third was then uncovered during the probe.

Corporate services director Luvuyo Loliwe, who was acting as municipal manager at the time, approved two of the appointments.

​Mbulelo Mbala was hired as a senior fitter and Anele Loliwe as a fitter.

Anele is related to the corporate services director.

Vusi Thomas was appointed as the cemeteries superintendent.

According to an investigation by Felix Lotter, who was the municipality’s senior manager for governance and compliance at the time, Anele was shortlisted because his qualifications were initially deemed sufficient.

However, further checks revealed that he did not have the required trade certificate.

The red emblem on his TVET certificates was mistakenly interpreted as a “red seal” trade certificate, when in fact it was not.

Fine print beneath the emblem indicated that he still required additional industry training.

Both the Local Government Sector Education and Training Authority and Northlink College confirmed they did not issue a “red seal” or trade certificate.

​The sector training authority also confirmed there was no record of Anele receiving a trade certificate.

The investigation also examined Anele’s employment with the City of Cape Town, including verification of his address.

The panel said the municipal HR department was supposed to confirm his address with Cape Town’s revenue section, but there was no evidence that this was done, despite him being shortlisted.

The inquiry further found that Anele and Mbala did not reside in Bitou, even though the advertisement specified that candidates should be local.

It did not state where Thomas lived.

Applicants who met the qualifications but did not live in Bitou were excluded.

The report also found that Mbala was shortlisted despite lacking the required qualifications, including a driver’s licence, a trade certificate and sufficient experience.

After being hired, Mbala failed to obtain a driver’s licence in Bitou three times, but later produced one after travelling to the Eastern Cape.

A review of Thomas’s qualifications and certificates found that he did not have the relevant tertiary qualification in local government required for the post.

He had only enrolled in an advanced diploma in public administration about two months earlier.

His certificate in purchasing and supply chain management was a 12-month course, not a full tertiary qualification.

​“From this evidence, it is clear that Thomas did not meet the qualification requirements, being a tertiary qualification in local government and should not have been shortlisted,” one of the reports reads.

​The appointment letter, dated April 23 2025, was signed by suspended municipal manager Mbulelo Memani and given to Thomas.

It offered him notch 1 on a T12 salary scale and other benefits.

However, Luvuyo Loliwe then instructed that Thomas be placed on a higher notch and salary scale.

Calculations indicate that the municipality incurred a loss of R376,183 in the first year due to the flawed recruitment process for the superintendent of cemeteries post.

The whistleblower for the superintendent of cemeteries post was also a candidate.

If the individual retired at 65, the additional pay over their career is estimated at R17,954,150.42, assuming a 5% annual salary increase.

Recommendations in both reports suggested that the municipal manager report the findings to the relevant oversight structures.

Mbala and Thomas declined to comment.

Anele said he was not aware of the investigation.

He stated that he was qualified for the post, provided complete information about his address and was transparent about his fitter certificate.

Anele said he had proof that he passed and completed his course, but was waiting for the certificates to be issued.

He stated that he was waiting for the City of Cape Town to provide details on when his certificates would be issued.

City of Cape Town spokesperson Unathi Kondile confirmed that Anele was employed for a paid apprenticeship programme.

However, under the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), Kondile said, they could not disclose whether he had completed it.

Bitou acting municipal manager Lungelo Mapeyi said he had requested a further investigation into the matter.

“This investigation is currently under way.

“The municipality’s values include integrity, which includes the commitment to good governance, truthfulness, honour and uprightness,” he said.