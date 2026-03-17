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WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

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The five suspects accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are appearing in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday. Meyiwa was killed in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

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