ACSA Stem programme lifts off again at Walmer High

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ACSA's relaunching of its Stem programme at Walmer High School forms part of its drive to promote careers in the aviation sector.

In an effort to ensure the dreams of dozens of Gqeberha pupils take flight, the Airports Company SA (ACSA) recently relaunched its Stem programme at Walmer High School in Gqeberha.

The initiative, driven by ACSA’s socioeconomic development (SED) unit, aims to empower high school pupils with the tools and knowledge needed to excel in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem) fields.

ACSA spokesperson Ofentse Dijoe said inspiring more pupils to explore Stem subjects supported the company’s drive to promote careers in the aviation sector.

“Various career options within aviation require a foundation in Stem-related subjects, for example aviation operations, aviation safety and security, environmental management, and flight planning.

“Through our appointed implementing partner, JB Education, we provide extra tutorial classes, study material and examination preparations for science, mathematics, mathematics literacy and accounting for grades 10, 11 and 12.”

Dijoe said Walmer High School had illustrated the success of the programme with its steady results trajectory, with the class of 2025 attaining a 96.6% pass rate.

“ACSA is a believer in the proverb ‘charity begins at home’.

“Our SED strategy is centred on prioritising the surrounding airport communities, therefore our current focus is on high schools within a 5km to 10km radius from the airport.”

In addition to the support provided through the Stem programme, ACSA’s SED unit also funds dozens of bursaries for deserving pupils.

“A total of 34 students received our Sakhisizwe Bursary Scheme bursaries, of which 24 are continuing students and 10 first-year students.

“Through the Sakhisizwe Bursary Scheme, students have graduated in various fields within the aviation industry, ranging from finance, engineering, information technology, infrastructure planning services, environmental services, and being a pilot.”

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